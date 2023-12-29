Car circulation interrupted due to the São Silvestre race –

Due to the São Silvestre pedestrian race, car traffic will be interrupted on December 31st, from 2 pm to 9 pm, on Largo da Mutamba roads, Amílcar Cabral street, Revolución de Outubro avenue, Ho Chi Min avenue, Alameda Manuel Van- Dúnem, Avenida Comandante Valódia, Rua da Missão, Rua Cirilo Conceição, Avenida 4 de Fevereiro (Marginal de Luanda), Largo do Baleizão, Rua Francisco das Necessidades Castelo Branco and the streets adjacent to the Coqueiros Municipal Stadium.

However, according to the provincial government of Luanda, the ban on parking and parking of vehicles begins earlier.

Therefore, residents must arrange for the voluntary removal of their vehicles from the roads mentioned above, under penalty of removal by the National Police.

For a smooth race, the Provincial Government of Luanda calls for everyone’s understanding and collaboration, asking motorists to “scrupulously obey the signs and instructions of traffic regulatory agents”.

