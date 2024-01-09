Car incentives 2024, bad news coming: Italians holding their breath

#Car #incentives #bad #news #coming #Italians #holding #breath

2024 starts badly for motorists, watch out for delays and the real reasons: the details.

These are difficult weeks for Italian motorists, who, between fuel prices and increases in insurance policies, also have to face another blow. It starts very badly 2024 for those who were planning to buy a car, since the 2024 car incentive program, at the moment, does not seem about to start. 2024 starts badly for the Ecobonus: the details (ANSA) derapate.it

Apparently some bureaucratic formalities are missing that authorize the opening of the online booking platform. An apparently small obstacle which, for the moment, is blocking the 570 million expected. A real mystery, also denounced by Andrea Cardinali, general director of Unrae, the National Union of Foreign Motor Vehicle Representatives. “We’ve been talking about incentives for months, but any government initiative has always disturbed and frozen the market if it wasn’t applied instantly,” he commented.

Andrea Cardinali focused mainly on 120 million of euros which would be due to cars with emissions between 61 and 135 g/km of carbon dioxide. Among these cars there would be full-hybrids, mild-hybrids and cars with 100% thermal small-displacement engines.

Car incentives: the Euro5 problem and the calculation for 2024

In the yellow of the Ecobonushowever, there is a point that is still a mystery: that linked to Euro 5 cars. For these cars, in fact, no bonus linked to scrapping has been foreseen, which instead exists for cars ranging from Euro 2 to Euro 4. Andrea Cardinali denounces the situation (ANSA) derapate.it

It is not clear, therefore, whether this is due to the hypothesis of attribution to cars Euro 5 an environmental value, with a potential incentive to purchase them on the used market, or whether the absence of a scrapping bonus is simply the result of forgetting the cars which, among other things, have a higher mileage rate of Euro 2, Euro 3 or Euro 4 cars.

But how do the incentives for 2024 work? The calculation it should always start from the division between electric, hybrid and thermal, with an advantage based on Co2 emotions. The bonus should start from a base of 1500 euros for the scrapping of cars with Euro 2 combustion engines, up to a maximum of 11 thousand euros for Euro 2 electric cars.

Attention because a meeting chaired by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy is scheduled for Thursday 1st February, during which “the new incentive plan for the automotive sector which will soon be activated will be illustrated”.