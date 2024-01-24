Car incentives 2024, bookings start today – QuiFinanza

#Car #incentives #bookings #start #today #QuiFinanza

After an unusual period of inactivity, the IT platform for booking the 2024 incentives has been reactivated. Starting at 10am todaydealerships will have the opportunity to enter data relating to contracts signed starting from 2 January, the date of reopening of showrooms after the New Year period.

As already known, these incentives fall within the provisions of the decree launched two years ago by the Draghi government, which regulated the three-year period 2022-2024. The reform, announced by Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso, will only be effective in a few weeks. Currently, the decree has not yet been published in the Official Journal and has not received the signature of the prime minister. The official presentation to the sector associations is scheduled for February 1st by Urso himself.

The division of the bands

Depending on the specific conditions, incentive bonuses vary from 2,000 to 5,000 euros, following the following scheme:

0-20 g/km: 3,000 euros without scrapping; 5,000 euros with scrapping;

21-60 g/km: 2,000 euros without scrapping; 4,000 euros with scrapping;

61-135 g/km: 0 euros without scrapping; 2,000 euros with scrapping.

Furthermore:

The first band (0-20 g/km) currently includes only fully electric cars;

The second band (21-60 g/km) includes only plug-in cars;

The third band (61-135 g/km) includes vehicles with hybrid and combustion engines, mainly belonging to the A (city car), B (utility cars) and C (compact) segments.

This scheme reflects the incentive strategy based on carbon dioxide emissions, encouraging the purchase of vehicles with a lower environmental impact. The possibility of obtaining an additional bonus with scrapping aims to promote the replacement of the car fleet, contributing to the overall reduction of emissions.

For car incentives, a total of 570 million euros are available, distributed across the following emission bands of the vehicle purchased:

0-20 g/km CO2: 205 million (of which 194.75 million intended for private individuals and 10.25 million for car sharing and long-term rental companies);

(of which 194.75 million intended for private individuals and 10.25 million for car sharing and long-term rental companies); 21-60 g/km CO2: 245 million (of which 232.75 million intended for private individuals and 12.25 million for car sharing and long-term rental companies);

(of which 232.75 million intended for private individuals and 12.25 million for car sharing and long-term rental companies); 61-135 g/km CO2: 120 million, all intended for private individuals.

Scrapping is mandatory only for those who wish to purchase vehicles with combustion and hybrid engines with emissions between 61 and 135 g/km. To take advantage of the benefit, the vehicle to be scrapped must be registered in the name of the buyer of the new vehicle or of a family member who has lived in the same household for at least 12 months. Furthermore, the vehicle to be scrapped must belong to Euro class 0, 1, 2, 3 or 4, indicating compliance with certain European standards on polluting emissions.

How it works for electric cars

The fund intended for fully electric cars, including hydrogen vehicles and plug-in hybrids with high environmental performance, amounts to 205 million euros. The maximum limit for the list price remains unchanged at 42,700 euros, made up of 35,000 euros plus VAT and optional extras. The financial benefit remains constant with a discount of 5,000 euros for those who scrap the old vehicle and 3,000 euros for those who opt for the purchase without scrapping. For further details, please refer to the table below and to the official website of the ministry.

The best-selling electric car in Italy is an Italian one, the Tesla Model Y which in the basic rear-wheel drive version costs 42,690 euros. Those who don’t have a used car to scrap will pay 39,690 euros, while those who scrap an old Euro 0-4 will spend 37,690 euros.

Models that can be purchased with Ecobonuses

To give an example of models that can be taken at a discount, the Citroen C3, the best-selling petrol car in Italy in 2023, has a base price of 18,300 euros in the case of the 1.2 PureTech 83 HP version You! and with the state incentive (with mandatory scrapping) the price drops to 16,300 euros. For diesel, the best-selling car in our country is Peugeot 3008 (the old generation), which in the entry version equipped with the 1.5 BlueHDi 130 HP engine costs a minimum of 34,270 euros. Thanks to the state discount with scrapping the customer instead spends 32,270 euros.

The Dacia Sandero is the Italian queen of LPG cars and the Streetway Essential 1.0 TCe ECO-G 101 HP gas has a starting price of 14,750 euros. With the state scrapping incentive the figure drops to 12,750 euros. Among the most successful methane cars, the Volkswagen Polo, which in the basic 1.0 TGI 90 HP version costs 25,400 euros, a sum which thanks to the state incentive with scrapping it drops to 23,400 euros.

Dominating Italian sales of mild hybrid cars is Fiat Panda. The 1.0 FireFly 70cv S&S Hybrid starts from 15,550 euros and scrapping a car (from Euro 0 to Euro 4) you can spend a minimum of 13,550 euros. If we talk about full hybrid cars, Italians show that they prefer it Toyota Yaris Cross, which basically has a price of 28,650 euros for the Active. With the scrapping discount the price drops to 26,650 euros.

Differences with last year

Compared to the previous year, lThe only new feature concerns the extension to 270 days of the period within which the operation must be completed, by entering the license plate number assigned to the car on the IT platform. In other words, no more than approximately nine months can pass between booking the contribution and registering the vehicle. When signing the contract, the buyer must sign a declaration certifying the commitment to maintain ownership of the purchased vehicle for at least 12 months.

The car purchased with the incentive can also be registered in the name of a person other than the one to whom the vehicle to be scrapped was registered, provided that both subjects are part of the same family unit (family status is required). Currently, companies can only obtain the contribution if they operate in the long-term car rental business (with a halved bonus) and in public car sharing. In any case, they can only benefit from the bonus when purchasing vehicles in the first two bands, i.e. electric or plug-in.

The reform close to signature

As mentioned, the reform announced by Minister Urso on December 20th will come into force in a few weeks, even if the precise date is not yet predictable. The reform provides for a robust refinancing of the 2024 dowry, using the approximately 290 million left over in 2022.

In general terms, the three emission bands and the related price limits will remain unchanged in the new scheme. However, the individual bonuses will be increased and will be linked to the Euro class of the vehicle to be scrapped. The increase will be proportional to the decrease in the Euro class, with an extra bonus of 25% for people with an ISEE of less than 30 thousand euros, but this will only be valid in the first two bands.

In a specific situation, the new contribution could be lower than the one currently in force. For example, for the purchase of a vehicle with emissions between 61-135 g/km with the scrapping of a Euro 4, the contribution will go from the current 2,000 euros to 1,500 euros. Therefore, those in this situation may find it convenient to opt for the current bonus, especially considering that, at this initial stage, the new bonus will only be available to 60,000 buyers.

The bonus is added to any promotion by the car manufacturer and to the discounts offered by the dealership, which may vary monthly based on the commercial initiatives of the car manufacturers and dealers.