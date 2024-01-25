car incentives 2024: hybrid, full hybrid and mild hybrid, the situation

#car #incentives #hybrid #full #hybrid #mild #hybrid #situation

After the sprint in requests in the first 24 hours, the spotlight is still on cars with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 g/km, with 64.6 million contributions booked: less than 4 million spent so far on electric ones, just over by 2 for plug-in hybrids

After the first day of fever from new car Ecobonuses, the temperature seems to have already dropped around the electronic incentive booking platform. January 23rd was a sprint, with the initial funds of 120 million euros intended for full hybrid, mild hybrid or traditional low-consumption cars halved, going from the initial 120 million to 62.7. On January 24, at the end of the working day, the same category of cars, with carbon dioxide emissions between 61 and 135 g/km, saw 7.3 million assigned in Ecobonuses, with the sum still available dropping to 55 .4 million. A slowdown that speaks well of the transformation of outstanding estimates into contracts, all of which are evidently far from other motorization formulas. In the same 48 hours, electric cars that fall within the emissions range between 0 and 20 g/km, as well as plug-in hybrids between 21 and 60 g/km, have in fact obtained much lower results. In the first case we went from the initial allocation of 194.7 million to 190.9 million, while for the plug-in hybrids the total dropped from 232.7 million to 230.6 million. Looking at real requests, the market choice seems clear. If anything it slows down because a further wait has begun.

If you change registration?

As is known, on February 1st the Minister for Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso announced the presentation and new car Ecobonus plan intended to replace the one just distributed, but with greater incentives and broader conditions to benefit from it. According to what we learn from now more than insistent rumors, an increase will be recognized in the case of ISEE family incomes of less than 30 thousand euros, as well as the progressive increase in the contribution for the purchase of plug-in hybrid and electric cars against the scrapping a car from Euro 0 to Euro 4. The real news, however, would be that of a drastic change in the guidelines seen so far. Again according to rather detailed rumours, the government intends to use a good part of the 620 million allocated in 2022 and 2023 for plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles in favor of cars in the range between 61 and 135 g/km, but not used due to lack of demand. Thanks to the approval process of the decree that should provide for them, the new incentives would not come into force before mid-March, but would last until December, drawing from the larger automotive fund, which currently has 6 billion euros available.

