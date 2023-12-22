Car incentives 2024, up to 13,750 euro discount. Here are all the numbers

#Car #incentives #euro #discount #numbers

We have reached a turning point in the long question concerning the 2024 car incentives. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoannounced that there will be a decree which, by the end of next January, should resolve the issue of incentives, which have so far been flawed, by accumulating the surpluses of past years with an allocation of 570 millionreaching 930 million euros, with a capacity of 6 billion euros until 2030.

This new stance also provides for a reorganization of the bonus according to the emission bands to allow more important benefits to the most requested band on the market, satisfying a demand that mainly focuses on internal combustion cars from 61 to 135 g/km of CO2. The bonus which provided for a maximum of 5,000 euros in the event of scrapping for the purchase of a 100% electric vehicle, it can grow up to 11,000 euros for the scrapping of older cars, such as the Euro 0 and Euro 1. An upward change in the maximum price ranges is also expected, but not yet defined, which for now is 35,000 euros plus VAT for BEVs and the thermal ones and 45,000 euros plus VAT for the plug-ins. The scrapping bonus even grows up to 13,750 euros for families with low income, which corresponds to the ISEE value of up to 30,000 euros.

Probable incentive scenarios

To recap, for you electrical there are incentives from 6,000 euros without scrapping, up to 11,000 euros for scrapping a car up to Euro 2. For ISEEs under 30,000 euros, they range from 7,500 euros to 13,750 euros. The price limit for cars remains set at 35,000 euros plus VAT. It can all be summarized as follows:

No scrapping: 6,000 euros (7,500 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping Euro 4: 9,000 euros (11,250 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping Euro 3: 10,000 euros (12,500 for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping up to Euro 2: 11,000 euros (13,750 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

As regards, however, the range 21-60 g/km of CO2the Plug-ins, with a spending limit of up to 45,000 euros + VAT, this is the scheme:

No scrapping: 4,000 euros (5,000 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping Euro 4: 5,500 euros (6,875 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping Euro 3: 6,000 euros (7,500 for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping up to Euro 2: 8,000 euros (10,000 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

For the Euro 6 with emissions between 61 and 135 g/km of CO2, with price limit 35,000 euros plus VAT, the new incentives should be divided as follows: