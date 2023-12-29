Car inspection increases by 1.70 euros and motorcycle inspection by 86 cents in 2024

The increase in tariffs next year is attributed to the inflation rate set by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The cost of car inspections will rise by 1.70 euros in 2024, to 35.89 euros, while motorcycle inspections will rise by 86 cents, to 18.08 euros, according to a decision published today in Diário da República.

According to the deliberation of the Institute of Mobility and Transport (IMT), the base value, excluding VAT, of the mandatory periodic inspection (IPO) of light vehicles rises to 29.18 euros, against the current 27.80 euros.

In turn, the inspection of motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles will rise from 14.00 euros to 14.70 euros.

Among heavy vehicles, the increase in the base value is 2.08 euros, rising from 41.69 to 43.68 euros. With VAT, the increase is 2.56 euros, totaling 53.73 euros for customers.

In case of reinspection, the value with VAT increases by 42 cents, to 8.99 euros, as a result of a base update from 6.97 euros to 7.31 euros.

“Considering that according to the latest INE update of December 14, 2023, referring to November 2023, of the “Consumer Price Index”, the annual measured variation rate (without housing) was set at 4.98% It is necessary to calculate the impact of this index on current tariffs”, states the deliberation of the Institute of Mobility and Transport published today in Diário da República.

The IMT document stipulates that these updates will come into force on January 1, 2024.

