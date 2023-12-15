#Car #frontwheel #drive #rearwheel #drive #snow

Car: Is front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive better in the snow?

December 2023. 15. 20:27 Car

The answer to this question was sought again.

Two German premium cars, a rear-wheel drive BMW 3 Series and a front-wheel drive Audi A4, were tested to see how they fare in the snow. Of course, both cars were fitted with exactly the same tires, Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3.

In the video, the cars are tested in different situations for acceleration and traction to find out which car is faster on snow.

In the straight-line acceleration test with the traction control on, the two cars perform almost identically, despite the differences in weight distribution. The BMW gains a slight advantage over the Audi when the traction control is off, the weight of the car is shifted rearward during acceleration, thus providing more traction to the driven wheels.

In the lateral acceleration test, both cars perform the same, thanks in part to the identical tires.

Things get interesting when the two cars are timed on a snowy track in two different modes. The BMW is faster with traction control off and the Audi is faster with traction control on.

