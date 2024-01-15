#Car #manufacturers #stop #work

The purely economic effect of the military conflict in Gaza and the strikes against the Houthis in Yemen will be felt in the first quarter of 2024. This is what the chief investment consultant of “ELANA Trading” Tsvetoslav Tsachev said in the broadcast “The man in focus” on Radio “Focus”.

The new sea routes will make shipping more expensive and extend delivery times by a week to 12 days, confusing supply chains in many industries and sectors in Europe, the expert explained. Major automakers on the Old Continent, such as Tesla, are temporarily halting operations due to delays in raw material supplies.

However, the price of oil remains stable for the time being. The reason for this is that there is actually no interruption of supplies, only a delay in transport, explained Tsvetoslav Tsachev. Its price is currently 72 dollars for US oil and about 80 dollars for “Brent”. and Iran, I don’t think they will get into such a heated conflict. This situation will most likely persist, but it will turn into a conflict of attrition through proxy organizations such as the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon. American and coalition military operations are unlikely to change the status quo. It’s just that transport in the Red Sea will become too risky and too expensive,” explained Tsvetoslav Tsachev.

He was commenting on last week’s US inflation data, which showed higher-than-expected readings. “But if we take a deeper look, we can see that if we transfer the real inflation for the next six months, it goes to 2%. The main factor for this inflation is actually housing costs, rents, utility costs. Everything else – industry, goods, points to low inflation.”

US long-term bonds fell in price, and their yield rose from 4 to 4.20. “The change is not significant, but it shows us that what is happening in the market is exactly the opposite of what was happening in the previous weeks. The market is currently making a small correction of the movement before that. The good thing is that the yield of long-term books is starting to reduce its difference compared to short-term ones”, commented Tsvetoslav Tsachev.

According to him, it is becoming more and more difficult to find good papers with an investment horizon of 5-10 years. “Their yields are so low that they are not attractive to the market in Europe. The US is a bit better in that respect, but the market needs some change to start attracting investors and capital again. Right now, the only thing “What is happening in this market is the momentum from the fact that at the end of last year there were quite large profits and the upcoming reduction in interest rates. This combination is not so good for people who want to invest right now,” commented Tsachev.

Gold managed to keep its values ​​above 2,000 dollars per troy ounce. “But there’s a lack of momentum to push it much higher. The reasons for that are purely economic, because when there’s talk of a rate cut, it increases interest in gold, but it’s not going to be so strong that it goes back to zero.” , there are no such economic and political risks of great importance,” added the expert.