Car market, after 96 years Fiat loses its sales lead in Italy for the first time

For the first time in 96 years, i.e. since market data have been kept under control at a national level (1928), the brand Fiat sees itself taking first place in the sales rankings drawn up every month.

Although the historic Turin brand remained at the top in the annual calculation of sales data, specifically regarding the month of December 2023 it was sensationally surpassed by Volkswagen. In the last month of last year, as also confirmed by Jato and Unrae, the German car manufacturer from Wolfsburg in fact sold around 230 units more than Fiat.

As mentioned previously, the sales data relating to the 12 months of 2023 once again reward the Lingotto car manufacturer, even if it is not a solid domain, especially considering the numbers recorded in recent years. According to what was reported by Unrae, the Turin brand ended the year with 174,580 registrations, or 51,786 more than VolksWagen, which stopped at 122,794. However, behind an apparent domino there is one flexion evident, given that compared to the previous year, strongly influenced by the well-known difficulties in obtaining microchips, Fiat went from 13.9% to the current 11.14%, therefore with a drop of 2.45%.

In December 2023, the Wolfsburg car manufacturer managed to register 10,752 units, compared to 10,523 units for Fiat: what is significant is not so much the margin, which is decidedly reduced (-229) but rather the fact that such a situation had never occurred in 96 years. But what lies behind this success?

In fact, Fiat relies above all on data from the Panda, the best-selling car in 2023 with over 100 thousand units delivered between January and December. A dominance confirmed by the large gap with the second in the ranking, the Dacia Sandero, which does not reach 50 thousand registrations.

As for the month of December, the second best-selling car, once again behind the stainless Fiat Panda, is the Volkswagen T-Roc (3,490 units delivered). But the success of the German car manufacturer does not derive from the solidity of the T-Roc alone, but from the presence of models distributed in all the most popular segments. The Polo numbers were also solid with 1,941 units, T-Cross with 1,775 units, Tiguan with 1,144 units and Taigo with 662 units. Behind the Panda, Fiat responds with 1,603 units of the 500X and 1,368 of the 500: too little to counter the wide range of its Teutonic rivals.

Fiat hopes to never find itself in such a situation again, given the new features expected in 2024 between the electric 600, the 600 Hybrid and presumably also the new version of the Panda, which should be offered in dual fuel, electric and mild-petrol. hybrid. To complete the picture, the various types of 500, including the electric, the Hybrid and the X, but also the Tipo and Topolino.