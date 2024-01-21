Car RC, everything changes: beware of surprises, what you need to know

#Car #beware #surprises

After the approval of the Council of Ministers, a new development has arrived for car insurance, which has been awaited for 18 years and which changes everything.

Car insurance policies have always been a cross and a delight for all motorists. If it is true that the cost of this insurance sometimes puts the owners of the policy in difficulty, it is also true that in times of need this can be (and probably will have been for each of us at least once in our lives) a saving parachute. The Council of Ministers has approved a new damage table that changes everything in the insurance field – derapate.it

Insurance pays for material and physical damage suffered by another car and its driver in the event of an accident caused by us. This relieves us from paying one potentially huge sum in case of fault and at the same time ensures that the innocent motorist receives the right compensation to be able to repair his vehicle.

But the compensation is fair and equitable even when it comes to non-pecuniary damages? For many years, the need to include a table that regulates the correct amount of compensation in the event of macro injuries with long-term consequences for the motorist or passengers has been discussed.

A battle that has continued into the current one since his inauguration Minister of Business and Made in Italy Alfonso Urso and which last December 16th led to the approval of a damage table by the Council of Ministers. So now there are guidelines that establish the right compensation based on the degree of disability caused by the accident.

The compensation table for non-pecuniary damages: what it is and how it works

The approval of the table was announced with enthusiasm by Minister Urso, who declared to the press: “the Single National Table for compensation for non-pecuniary damage, awaited for 18 years, is finally a reality: will guarantee victims of accidents the right to full and fair compensation for the damage suffered“. The single national table should ensure fair treatment and compensation for non-pecuniary damages – derapate.it

In his opinion, this is a huge step forward which will benefit not only consumers, but also insurance companies who will now always pay the right compensation, without the discrepancies that have been found to date. But how exactly does the Single National Table work?

The table aims to establish a fixed compensation for each degree of disability developed following an accident. The various disabilities have been incorporated into a points system that is divided into 10 successive levelsstarting from 10 points up to 100. The amount of compensation was established on the basis of three factors: temporary biological damage, moral damage and permanent biological damage (i.e. a permanent psycho-physical injury to the person).

The difference compared to the past is that now the non-pecuniary damage will be calculated separately and will be made up of a fixed part, i.e. the various levels of disability included in the table, and a variable calculated with a multiplier for moral damages which will increase based on the type and severity of the disability.

Finally, it should be underlined that before applying the multiplier for moral damages, these must be verified and certified through rigorous procedures. In theory, therefore, the table should ensure fair compensation to the victim of the accident on the one hand and avoid the risk of fraud on the other.