Car sales in Bulgaria reached the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic

#Car #sales #Bulgaria #reached #levels #COVID19 #pandemic

© Georgi Kozhuharov

The good news for car lovers is that the traditional Sofia Motor Show will be held in the fall of this year.

Extraordinary news



Get the big news as it happens – straight to your email.

Sales of new and used cars and light trucks in Bulgaria last year grew by 28 and 11%, respectively, already surpassing the levels of the “pre-corona” year 2019, according to the data of the “Road Police”, released yesterday. In 2023, 44,070 new cars in categories M1 and N1 were bought in Bulgaria, while for the same period in 2022 they were 34,448, statistics show.

Now, for every new car bought, “only” 5 second-hand cars are charged

Newly imported used cars and light trucks were 219,129 compared to 197,133 a year earlier. 72% of second-hand cars bought last year were more than 10 years old.

However, the ratio between new and used car purchases is improving slightly. From one to seven in 2021 and one to six in 2022, there are now five used cars for every new car.

As the state came up with financial incentives, EVs doubled

In total, the number of all motor vehicles registered with the “Road Police” in the country is slightly over 4.03 million, which is about 150 thousand more than the previous year. More than half are over 20 years old, and only 14.5% were produced up to 5 years ago.

Top selling new and used car brands

A look at the most sought-after brands of new cars and light trucks shows that Toyota is the leader for the second year in a row. “Skoda” marks the most serious progress, moving up three places to become the second most popular brand in Bulgaria. Another interesting point is that the luxury brands “Mercedes” and “BMW” enter the top 10 at the expense of “Peugeot” and “Citroen” (details in the table).

Volkswagen remains the leader in used cars and light trucks. There are no changes back in the ranking, where Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Opel, Toyota, Ford, Peugeot, Honda and Citroen are ranked.

Explosive growth in the number of electric cars

What 2023 will be remembered for is the huge increase in interest in electric cars. Almost as many electric cars were sold in one year as in the previous 11 years. 6,101 electric cars were purchased, so their total number is now 12,394.

A look at the fuel used by all registered passenger cars in the country shows a slight increase in interest in petrol models, which are up 0.5% from 31 December 2022. Interest in diesels continues to grow and are up 4% (see graph ). There is also a jump in gas cars (methane and propane-butane) by almost 8 percent.

Interest in hybrids increased by over 53%, with 47,316 passenger cars using both an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.