Car tricks, open the trunk: at the top you will find this hidden button. Press it and see what happens

#Car #tricks #open #trunk #top #find #hidden #button #Press

Car trunk – source_ Depositphotos – autoruote4x4.com

If you open the trunk of your car, you will find this button at the top which makes everything much easier. You can press it and see what happens.

The trunk is one of the parts of the car on which the most attention is paid when choosing. The reason for this is extremely simple, it is the part of the car that will have to accommodate shopping, bags and suitcases, so depending on the needs of the family who will own the car it will have to have different characteristics.

There was a period when, all families wanted to have a station wagon. This is the type of car that probably offers the largest trunk in the entire automotive market. It’s a shame that it has been disappearing in recent years.

The car manufacturers that produce station wagons are now very few. The segment that is mostly produced is that of Suv, which currently seems to be the favorite among motorists too. The SUV, just like the station wagon, offers enough space, especially for families, but in a different way.

But let’s focus on the door of the expensive luggage. In recent years it has undergone numerous changes, the result of the technological development of cars in general.

Automated opening

The latest generation cars are equipped with automated opening and closing. Some models, for example, they open and close simply with a gesture, thanks to a sort of motion sensor. Other cars, however, lock automatically.

Obviously then there are old cars that need the key to open the trunk. But that’s another story. However, there are some cars that hide a little trick, which makes the motorist’s life much simpler. Much of the technology that is used inside cars has precisely this task, that of being able to simplify the lives of those who lead them.

Car trunk – source_ depositphotos – autoruote4x4.com

The button that few people know about

By opening the trunk, at the top, you will find a button that It seems to be very useful to motorists. A very simple trick that makes the driver’s life easier. Also useful when, for example, your hands are full.

The ones that have this button which is used to automatically close the tailgate are the Land Rover, but also BMWs. A button that allows the automatic closing of the trunk, something capable of simplifying some daily actions.

Continue Reading