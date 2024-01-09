Cardenales de Lara adjusted in this department to win in the Round Robin

The Cardinals of Lara defeated the Sharks of La Guaira and achieved their second win in a row in the current Round Robin of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP). The team led by Henry Blanco adjusted in a department that is key in this instance to transcend.

Lara closed the first week with a victory and started the second in the same way, including the second victory to take away the undefeated status of the “salados”, which puts them in the race because all the teams are even in the standings of this All against everyone.

Cardinals adjusted their bats

After four losses in a row, the Lara Cardinals managed to win and adjusted their bats, because the hits and the runs came in these last two games.

Those led by Henry Blanco in these two challenges that they won scored 18 runs and had 27 hits, a sign that their batters went to the plate with a different mentality in each turn.

This Tuesday the Cardinals return to the University Stadium, but this time to face the Margarita Braves. Currently, they have a 2-4 record and are a game and a half out of second place.

