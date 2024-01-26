[Cardenales vs Tiburones EN VIVO HOY] LVBP 2024 Final Result: tune in to the baseball game via IVC | second game of the lvbp final | lvbp result | lvbp results live today | lvbp results today | lvbp games live and direct for today tv | Baseball

#Cardenales #Tiburones #VIVO #HOY #LVBP #Final #Result #tune #baseball #game #IVC #game #lvbp #final #lvbp #result #lvbp #results #live #today #lvbp #results #today #lvbp #games #live #direct #today #Baseball

Sharks

Cardinals

The LVBP 2024 final will be played from January 23 to January 30 at the latest. Photo: LR composition / sharkbbc / cardenalesdice / Instagram

Alcides Escobar hits a double to right field and brings in Maikel García’s run. However, after a bad throw by the Cardinals, Escobar himself reaches the plate safely (high fifth inning). Score: LAG 6-1 LAR. VIDEO: Baseballplay.

19:02Result of the LVBP final: the discount arrives for the Cardinals!

With Ildemaro Vargas at third base, Jermaine Palacios singles to center field and brings in a run from third base. Then, Rangel Ravelo hits into a double play and the third inning ends. Score: LAG 4-1 LAR. VIDEO: Baseballplay.

18:54LVBP LIVE results: homer for Sharks!

With one man on base, Yasiel Puig hits a home run to center field and brings two runs to the plate at the top of the third inning. Score: LAG 4-0 LAR. VIDEO: Baseballplay.

See HERE the result of the LVBP Final 2024 LIVE between La Guaira Sharks vs. Cardenales de Lara and find out who will be the new Venezuelan baseball champion. The definition will be played in a series of best of seven games, with only one day of rest. The sharks will have the greatest number of clashes at home after finishing first in the last Round Robin, a phase in which the crepusculars were a thorn in the side for the coastal people. Next, we bring you all the incidents ONLINE FOR FREE, via BeisbolPlay and La República Deportes.

LVBP 2024 Results LIVE TODAY: follow game 3 of the FINAL HERE minute by minute TODAY, January 25

Final Cardinals vs. Sharks: time is running out for the Cardinals!

With Hernán Pérez on first base, Ángel Reyes hits a fly ball to second that is caught out of the air. Thus, the Cardinals’ attack ends in the bottom of the sixth inning. Score: LAR 1-7 LAG.

Cardinals vs. Sharks: there is a pitcher change in Lara

Pedro García replaces Yapson Gómez in the top of the sixth inning. Photo: IVC.

Cardinals vs. Sharks LIVE TODAY: La Guaira maintains its advantage

With no man on base, Ildemaro Vargas hits a ground ball and delivers the last out for the Cardenales in the first. Score: LAR 1-7 LAG.

Cardinals vs. Sharks TODAY: the visit leaves the bases full!

Brayan Rocchio strikes out without pitching and delivers the third out for Tiburones with the bases loaded (top of the fifth inning). Score: LAR 1-7 LAG.

Cardinals vs. Sharks LIVE: the seventh race for Sharks enters

Luis Torrens manages to get on base after a fielding error by Jermaine Palacios himself, who allows Harold Ramírez to score comfortably from third base. Score: LAR 1-7 LAG. VIDEO: Baseballplay.

LVBP final result: men in the corners for Tiburones

Despite the change of pitcher, Wilson García manages to hit a single to right field and allows Harold Ramírez to take third base, when there are still no outs in the top of the fifth inning.

LVBP LIVE results: Cardinals’ quarter ends

With a fly ball to center field, Odúbel Herrera delivers the last out and leaves it to Gorkys Hernández at second base. Score: LAG 4-1 LAR.

LVBP final result: Sharks’ third ends

Luis Torrens hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first on route 13 (high third inning).

Final result LVBP LIVE: Cardinals still without scoring!

With men in the corners, Carlos Narváez hits a fly ball to right field and delivers the Cardenales’ last out in the bottom of the second. Score: LAG 2-0 LAR.

LVBP LIVE: men at first and second base for Cardinals

Gorkys Hernández receives a walk and goes into circulation with Ángel Reyes in the bottom of the second inning. Photo: IVC.

LVBP final result LIVE: the Sharks threat ends

Maikel García hits a fly ball to right field and delivers the last out for Tiburones at the top of the second inning. Score: LAG 2-0 LAR.

LVBP 2024 Final Result LIVE: Sharks already beat Cardinals 2-0!

A double by Brayan Rocchio between left and center field allows Yasiel Puig and Luis Torrens to score. However, Leonardo Reginatto was put out on the rubber. Score: LAG 2-0 LAR. VIDEO: Baseballplay.

LVBP 2024 Final Result LIVE: there are full bases for Sharks

Leonardo Reginatto negotiated a walk and managed to get on base with Torrens and Puig (high second inning). There is only one out. Score: LAR 0-0 LAG.

LVBP LIVE results: men in 2nd and 3rd for Sharks

A double by Torrens to right field allows Yasiel Puig to move to third base (high second inning).

Cardinals vs. Sharks: finish the first inning without runs

With no men on base, Rangel Ravelo hits a line drive to right field that is caught in the air. Thus, the first inning ends.

LVBP 2024 LIVE Results: Shark attack ends!

When Maikel García was on third base, Wilson García hits a ground ball and delivers the last out of Tiburones in the top of the first inning.

Cardinals vs. Sharks LIVE: play ball!

The ball game has begun! Follow the main incidents of the duel in La República Deportes. Photo: IVC.

Cardinals vs. Sharks LIVE: IVC broadcast begins

You can now follow the broadcast of the Venezuelan baseball game. Photo: IVC.

Cardinals vs. Sharks TODAY LIVE: La Guaira heats up in Barquisimeto

The visitor is preparing to play against the Cardinals. Photo: Sharks.

How did game 2 between Cardinals vs. Sharks?

The last match 2 that was played at the University stadium between the Cardinals and the Sharks turned out to be favorable for the sharks who beat the crepusculars 12-10.

Game’s Day!

Through social networks, BeisbolPlay announced that they will also broadcast game 3 TODAY between Sharks vs. Cardinals at the Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez stadium:

Video: BeisbolPlay

LVBP LIVE Results: Máximo Castillo will be the Cardinals pitcher for today

On the Cardenales side, right-hander Máximo Castillo will start game 3 of the final series against Tiburones. Photo: Cardinals.

Cardenales de Lara Lineup TODAY, January 25

Confirmed Cardinals lineup: Ildemaro Vargas (2B), Jermaine Palacios (SS), Rangel Ravelo (1B), Hernan Perez (RF), Angel Kings (DH), Gorkys Hernandez (CF), Odubel Herrera (LF), Carlos Narvaez (C), Juniel Querecuto (3B) and Max Castle (P).

LVBP LIVE: Tiburones de La Guaira lineup for today

Check out the Sharks lineup: Maikel Garcia (3B), Alcides Escobar (2B), Harold Ramirez (CF), Wilson Garcia (DH), Yasiel Puig (LF), Luis Torrens (C), Danry Vasquez (RF), Leonardo Reginatto (1B), Brian Rocchio (SS) and Emilio Vargas (P). Photo: Sharks.

What channel broadcasts the Cardinals vs. Sharks TODAY?

IVC, Simple TV, Televen, Canal I, ByM Sport, Venevisión and TVES will broadcast the game in Venezuela.

Pitchers for today LVBP: Sharks and Cardinals pitchers

– LAR: Máximo Castillo (confirmed)

– LAG: Emilio Vargas (confirmed).

What time does Cardinals vs. Sharks TODAY?

The third game of the series between the Cardinals and Sharks will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Sharks publish controversial post on social networks!

Through social networks, Tiburones de La Guaira published a spicy post in which Maikel Garcia is seen asking for the time after the home run he scored YESTERDAY against Cardenales de Lara in game 2. This fact triggered a fight between the players from both casts:

Photo: Sharks of La Guaira/X

LVBP 2024 final schedule

The second game of the series between Sharks and Cardinals will begin at 7:00 pm

What channels broadcast the LVBP games TODAY LIVE?

The duel between Cardinals vs. Tiburones (7.00 pm) will be televised by IVC, Simple TV, Venevisión, Televen, ByM Sport and Canal I.

Sharks vs. Cardinals TODAY: what time is the final played?

Game 3 for the LVBP 2024 final between the Sharks vs. Cardinals It can be followed from 7:00 pm, Venezuela time.

LVBP LIVE Results: Welcome!

Here begins coverage of game 3 of the FINAL of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) in its 2023-24 season.

LVBP 2024 final schedule: when do Sharks vs. Cardinals?

The third match of the series between Tiburones de La Guaira vs. Cardenales de Lara will be played this Thursday, January 25, starting at the following times:

Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Dominican Rep.: 7.00 pm

Peru, Colombia, Panama, Miami: 6.00 pm

Mexico (center), Nicaragua: 5.00 pm

Mexico (Pacific): 4.00 pm

Chile, Argentina: 8.00 p. m.

Spain (peninsular): 12.00 am (Wednesday the 24th).

The La Guaira Sharks won 12 of their 16 matches in the Round Robin. Photo: LVBP

Where to watch the LVBP 2024 final LIVE?

In Venezuela, the signals of Televen, Venevisión, TLT, TVES, Canal i, Simple TV Sports, ByM Sport and IVC will televise the seven games between Tiburones de La Guaira vs. Cardinals of Lara. This last channel will take the actions to the rest of South America, while BeisbolPlay will have the broadcast worldwide.

How many LVBP titles do the Sharks and Cardinals have?

Los Sharks of La Guaira They have won the LVBP seven times, the most recent of which was in the 1985-86 season. For their part, the Cardinals of Lara They won the Venezuelan baseball title six times, the last in the 2019-20 harvest.