Cardi B and Offset in relationship therapy: ‘Need to work on our problems’ | Backbiting

Jan 3, 2024 at 9:51 AM Update: an hour ago

Cardi B and Offset, who announced their separation last month, have not yet put a final end to their marriage. The artists are in relationship therapy.

The couple was spotted together on New Year’s Eve. Rumors then arose that the two rappers would be back together.

This is denied by Cardi B. “We both happened to be in the same club and decided to spend the night together. We had a lot of fun,” says Cardi B, according to People find out in a livestream on Instagram.

There is no talk of a reunion yet. “That takes more than a nice evening at the club. We have to work on our problems, on our communication. Things he needs to work on, and things I need to work on.”

The two still love each other. “One moment we are having a nice evening, the next day we are arguing and the next day I have blocked him. I want to get out of that vicious circle,” the 31-year-old rapper explains.

Relationship therapy should help with this. “We won’t get together until we resolve our issues. And if that doesn’t happen, that’s fine too, but I want to maintain a good relationship with him.”

Cardi B and Offset ended their relationship several times before

This isn’t the first time Cardi B and Offset have broken up. In 2018 the Bodak Yellowrapper announced that the relationship was over, but a few months later the couple appeared at the Grammy awards ceremony.

In 2020, entertainment website reported TMZ that the two had broken up again. Cardi B even filed for divorce, but it didn’t get that far.

The couple has two children together: daughter Kulture Kiari (5) and son Wave Set (2). 32-year-old Offset has sons Jordan (13) and Kody (8) and daughter Kalea Marie (8) from previous relationships.