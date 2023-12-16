Cardinal Becciu sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison

#Cardinal #Becciu #sentenced #years #prison

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, at the end of the trial on the management of the funds of the Secretariat of State and the sale of the London palace, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison. The decision was announced by the president of the Vatican Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, at the reading of the sentence. Becciu, former deputy for General Affairs and former prefect for the Causes of Saints – a position of which he had been deprived three years ago by Pope Francis together with the prerogatives of the cardinalate – was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and subornation of a witness. The promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi had asked for a sentence of seven years and three months in prison against him.

“We reiterate the innocence of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and we will appeal”, declared Becciu’s defender, lawyer Fabio Viglione, upon reading the sentence. “We respect the sentence, but we will certainly appeal,” he reiterated.

