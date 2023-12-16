Cardinal Becciu sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison

#Cardinal #Becciu #sentenced #years #prison

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, at the end of the trial on the management of the funds of the Secretariat of State and the sale of the London palace, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison. The decision was announced by the president of the Vatican Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, at the reading of the sentence. Becciu, former deputy for General Affairs and former prefect for the Causes of Saints – a position of which he had been deprived three years ago by Pope Francis together with the prerogatives of the cardinalate – was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and subornation of a witness. The promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi had asked for a sentence of seven years and three months in prison against him.

“We reiterate the innocence of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and we will appeal”, declared Becciu’s defender, lawyer Fabio Viglione, upon reading the sentence. “We respect the sentence, but we will certainly appeal,” he reiterated.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Posted on
Eliminates cholesterol and protects the heart: 10 miracle juices
Eliminates cholesterol and protects the heart: 10 miracle juices
Posted on
Luís Amado believes that interest rates “may start to fall” from the second half of 2024
Luís Amado believes that interest rates “may start to fall” from the second half of 2024
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News