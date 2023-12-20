Cardinals beat Magellan with brawl included (+video)

#Cardinals #beat #Magellan #brawl #included #video

The Cardenales de Lara team continues without giving up first place in the classification table, after beating the Navegantes del Magallanes 10-2, to become the first team to secure their place in the postseason and make it even more complicated the panorama of the Turks, in a duel that was marked by a complicated altercation.

The Laren bats woke up in the fourth inning, with a four-run rally, to turn the game 5-2 in their favor against right-hander Erick Leal. In the next chapter, the visit made three more lines and ended up tipping the balance in their favor (8-2).

With the game completely in favor of the crepusculars, shortstop Jermaine Palacios finished putting the “cherry on the cake”,with a two-run home run against right-hander Williams Ramírez and sealed the Cardenales’ 10-2 beating against the Carabobo team.

In addition to Palacios, the other standout on the offensive level was Odubel Herrera, who also went out tonight and finished the day with three RBIs, in addition to a couple of runs scored. The victory went to Michele Vassalotti (1-0) and the setback went to Leal (0-3).

“The brawl”:

After leaving the match punished by Lara’s offensive at the top of the fourth inning, the starter “Filibustero” was not at all satisfied and an exchange of words with third baseman Juniel Querecuto while the locals took their turn, led to the situation getting out of control and the benches being emptied, to avoid a fight between these players who verbally insulted each other..

However, although the majority tried to separate all the players and stop the “brawl”, others ended up with dispute situations of strong words and few regrettable actions, for the sake of the show.. Finally, after three minutes of discord, the duel was restored and there were no precedents in the following chapters.

With this award, those led by Henry Blanco remain at the top of the table with the aim of staying there, to choose first in the draft, after having secured their classification to the Round Robin. For his part, Magallanes is still in sixth place after his setback and they have an uphill climb to advance directly.