Cardinals welcome the new year with great news for their pitching

January 1, 2024

By César Sequera Ramos

Cardinals of Lara announced the hiring of Keyvius Sampson but they also reported that they obtained permission to have Darwinzon Hernández for the postseason of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP). This is two excellent news you received. Henry Blanco In the new year.

The right-hander who left a mark of two wins without defeat and an ERA of 1.74 during the 31 episodes he pitched in the 2022-2023 season, comes from performing in Mexico. With the Águilas de Mexicali he allowed 17 runs in 32 innings with a WHIP of 1.81, but Lara’s management is betting on the good impression he left in the LVBP last tournament.

According to the Cardinals press department, Keyvius Sampson will arrive in Venezuela during the first week of January. The pitcher is “managing the procedures” to enter the country, which is why he will surely not be available for the first Round Robin commitments.

But once he is available to the coaching staff, Cardenales will complete the rotation and fill the space he left. Anderson Espinoza. Max Castillo, Raúl Rivero, Néstor Molina and now Sampson put together a group of good-level starters.

For its part, Darwinzon Hernández will further strengthen Lara’s bullpen. The twilight management obtained authorization from the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks to have an arm that left a record of one victory with one setback in 10 appearances with an ERA of 2.70.

DECISIONS IN CARDINALS

With the arrival of Keyvius Sampson, Decision time will come for the Cardinals. They only have five places for imported ones and, during the last week of December, they announced enough to sign to exceed that number.

Rodrigo Benoit, Yunesky Maya y Jose Adames were announced by the team recently. Furthermore, it is Rangel Ravelo and during the LVBP Additions and Substitutions Draft they incorporated Angel Reyes, who held the position of Franklin Van Gurp.

One of them will have to leave the roster to be able to register Sampson.

A DATA. The Cardinals’ pitching finished the season with the best collective ERA (4.24), so adding two successful arms in the LVBP will further strengthen the staff.

(César Sequera Ramos)

Photo: Cardenales de Lara press

