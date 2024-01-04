Cardiovascular diseases: moving during childhood protects the heart… for life!

Sedentary children are at increased risk of suffering myocardial infarction and stroke as adults. In question: the impact of high cholesterol levels in sedentary young people as they grow up.

To find out more, Andrew O. Agbaje’s team from the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio recorded the level of physical activity and cholesterol levels in 11-year-old children over a period of thirteen years.

Light activity may be enough

Result, “ sedentary time increased from about 6 hours per day in childhood to 9 hours per day in young adults, and it contributed nearly 70% to the increase in their overall cholesterol levels.explains Professor Agbaje.

How has the practice of sport evolved? “Light physical activity had decreased from 6 hours per day in childhood to 3 hours per day in young adults.” Another point is highlighted in the study. “ We also found that light-intensity physical activity starting in childhood could be five to eight times more effective than moderate-vigorous physical activity in reversing the negative effect of a sedentary lifestyle on high cholesterol. », Continues Professor Agbaje.

“Engaging in light physical activity for three to four hours a day can be an effective way to reduce high cholesterol and avoid heart health problems later in life,” concludes Professor Agbaje. Knowing that light physical activity means the simple act of walking or cycling to school or the park, or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. A word to the wise!

