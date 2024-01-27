CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH: Lifestyle excellence saves him 6 years

#CARDIOVASCULAR #HEALTH #Lifestyle #excellence #saves #years

Life’s Essential 8 is a combination of 8 lifestyle factors (healthy diet, exercise, no smoking, good sleep habits, maintaining a healthy weight, cholesterol control, blood sugar control and blood sugar monitoring). blood pressure. Adhering to all these factors allows you to optimize your cardiovascular health. Thus, optimal adherence to Life’s Essential 8, t-“synonymous” with excellent cardiovascular health- could slow down biological aging by 6 years.

Save 6 years with Life’s Essential 8

Biological age is estimated based on several factors, including chronological age but also a whole set of blood markers which characterize metabolism, inflammation and the functioning of different organs. Phenotypic age acceleration is defined as the difference between biological age and actual (chronological) age. Higher phenotypic acceleration indicates faster biological aging.

The study which analyzes data on all of these factors, in more than 6,500 adults reveals this clear link between good cardiovascular health and slower biological aging and thus delivers a very positive message to the general public. Because slowing the rate of biological aging means reducing the risk of more broadly age-related diseases and benefiting from healthier aging. After calculating the biological age and phenotypic acceleration for each of the participants, the analysis reveals that:

good cardiovascular health is associated with negative phenotypic acceleration of age, meaning “being younger than expected”;

poor cardiovascular health is associated with positive phenotypic acceleration of age, meaning “being older than expected”;

after taking into account social, economic and demographic factors, having a maximum Life’s Essential 8 score, that is to say excellent cardiovascular health, is associated with a biological age on average 6 years younger than the actual age;

this association is dose-dependent: the more heart health improves, the more biological aging decreases.

“Better adherence to all the parameters of a healthy lifestyle, which contribute to better cardiovascular health, also helps slow down the aging process. Reduced biological aging is not only associated with a lower risk of heart disease, but also associated with a longer and healthier life.”