Cards, passwords and codes will be subject to VAT

#Cards #passwords #codes #subject #VAT

Marketed online or in physical stores; Import and sale of activation, e-pin, games, digital products, wallet codes, gift cards/vouchers and similar products will be subject to value added tax (VAT).

According to the VAT implementation circular published in today’s issue of the Official Gazette, these cards, passwords and codes; If it is procured from foreign companies by those residing in Turkey, it must be declared and paid by these persons.

If the card pins and codes are provided by real persons resident in Turkey who are not VAT taxpayers from overseas electronic service providers, the VAT related to this transaction will be declared and paid by the foreign resident company, and if it is sold in Turkey, the calculated VAT will be paid by the seller companies. is expected to be declared.

The supply from abroad or the sale within Turkey of cards, passwords and codes that are used as payment instruments, sold under wallet codes and similar names in a virtual or physical environment, but do not represent the payment of a specific product or service, will not be subject to VAT.

Also Read:  Cuando Cubango companies owe more than one million kwanzas to Correios de Angola -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Posted on
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
Posted on
This is what the diet should look like
This is what the diet should look like
Posted on
It seems that China knew about the coronavirus two weeks before it told the whole world
It seems that China knew about the coronavirus two weeks before it told the whole world
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News