Cards, passwords and codes will be subject to VAT

Marketed online or in physical stores; Import and sale of activation, e-pin, games, digital products, wallet codes, gift cards/vouchers and similar products will be subject to value added tax (VAT).

According to the VAT implementation circular published in today’s issue of the Official Gazette, these cards, passwords and codes; If it is procured from foreign companies by those residing in Turkey, it must be declared and paid by these persons.

If the card pins and codes are provided by real persons resident in Turkey who are not VAT taxpayers from overseas electronic service providers, the VAT related to this transaction will be declared and paid by the foreign resident company, and if it is sold in Turkey, the calculated VAT will be paid by the seller companies. is expected to be declared.

The supply from abroad or the sale within Turkey of cards, passwords and codes that are used as payment instruments, sold under wallet codes and similar names in a virtual or physical environment, but do not represent the payment of a specific product or service, will not be subject to VAT.