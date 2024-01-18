Caregiver affection, a key element for the well-being of older people

#Caregiver #affection #key #element #wellbeing #older #people

The professionals of DomusVia company whose purpose is to improve the well-being of older people in an active social environment, on the occasion of the International Hug Dayremember that the absence of affection or distance from the emotional environment can cause negative feelings and states of sadness in older people, and insist on the need to create an emotional bond between the resident and their caregiver.

One of the most vulnerable groups is that of older people who do not have an emotional environment in their daily lives, either due to the death of their loved ones or the distance from their families, which generates social isolation. In Spain it is estimated that there are more than 2.5 million people over 60 years of age in a situation of unwanted loneliness. Of these, 1.7 million are over 70 years old.

“Social isolation and loss of interest in usual activities are some of the most common symptoms of lack of affection,” he highlights. Christina Oviedopsychologist and coordinator of the Technical Assistance Department of DomusVi, “on these occasions, older people show difficulties in resuming relationships with other people. Therefore, it is very important that the professional pays attention to the user’s way of relating and the emotions it expresses,” he adds.

Often, the solution to recovering a social and emotional life is admission to a residential center where care professionals address the disorders that arise from these situations. “Our first challenge is to get them to stop needing drug treatments and improve their mood, and this requires extreme attention.”

Caregiver affection and its positive impact on well-being

Given this reality, affection and personalized attention appear as the main components of quality care. “Respect, kindness and the close and polite treatment of the caregiver have a positive impact on the person’s daily life and create an environment of trust. This bond of empathy favors the emergence of positive feelings,” reasons the psychologist and coordinator of the DomusVi Technical Assistance Department.

In this way, the person perceives that they are being cared for in an individualized and personalized way, and this increases their self-esteem, contributing to their well-being and emotional stability, factors that can make a depressive state improve.

“The trust that the resident places in the person who cares for them is fundamental for their well-being, so this bond is part of the basic care they receive. Respect, closeness and kind treatment strengthen this relationship day after day,” according to Cristina Oviedo who remembers that, above all, understanding, patience, and active listening favor the development of emotional connection.”

The caregiver must maintain a close relationship with the socio-family support networks and take into account the socio-affective environment to respond to the needs of each user in an assertive manner, as well as enhance the relationship between both parties. Communication, empathy, transparency and mutual trust are essential tools. This link, beyond reinforcing the bond between both parties, provides the professional with a feeling of satisfaction in daily care and values ​​her work. In this sense, the figure of the caregiver is decisive in maintaining the balance between pain and well-being, and improving the lives of older people.