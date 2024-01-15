Cargo ships carrying liquefied gas from Qatar stop sailing just before the Red Sea | Economy

#Cargo #ships #carrying #liquefied #gas #Qatar #stop #sailing #Red #Sea #Economy

Jan 15, 2024 at 9:08 AM Update: 24 minutes ago

At least four cargo ships from Qatar carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) have decided to stop their journey before arriving in the Red Sea. The pause follows the American and British air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Three of the ships stopped off the coast of Oman on Sunday, according to shipping data from the London Stock Exchange Group. A fourth LNG ship stopped sailing on Saturday.

The risks around the important shipping route have increased since the conflict with the Houthi rebels continued to escalate. This has already led to many container shipping choosing to sail via the Cape of Good Hope. That route takes a lot longer.

The US and British navies advised shipping to stay away from the danger zone in the southern Red Sea after the air strikes on the Houthi rebels. At least three major oil tanker operators have already said they will avoid the area.

A lot of gas in Europe comes from Qatar

Qatar is the largest supplier of LNG to Europe after the United States. About 13 percent of the liquid gas in Western Europe comes from Qatar.

The Houthis have not attacked ships carrying gas since they began harassing vessels in mid-November. Qatar was one of the few gas suppliers still using the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to send fuel to Europe. Most LNG exporters were already using alternative routes.

Since Thursday night, the US and the United Kingdom have been hitting Houthi targets in Yemen. According to the Houthis, the port city of Hodeidah was hit, among other things.

Image: ANP

YemenQatarEconomyForeignIsraeli-Palestinian conflict