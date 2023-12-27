Carl Åkerberg looked up the forgotten cemeteries for cholera victims

#Carl #Åkerberg #looked #forgotten #cemeteries #cholera #victims

After a long and patient search, local researcher Carl Åkerberg found the abandoned and forgotten cholera cemeteries in Fagersta almost a hundred years ago. Thus, they could also become places of remembrance for the victims of the dreaded disease.

In the middle of the 19th century, the dreaded cholera reached Västanfors parish, as Fagersta was then called. Cholera causes severe diarrhea that causes severe fluid and salt deficiency and can lead to death within 24 hours. The fear of the contagious disease was so great that the victims were not allowed to be buried in the regular cemetery.

The memorial stone in the forest next to the road to Sänkmossen.

When the rumor reached Västanfors in 1853 that a young man from the parish had died of cholera during a trip to Stockholm, there was great concern. Roadblocks were set up and health passes were required to prevent the infected from coming to the Västanfors road.

At sea, which was the route of infection most feared, no boats were allowed to arrive. The otherwise lively freight traffic on Strömsholm’s canal came to a complete standstill. Guards checked that the ban was followed. Around Storön in Lake Aspen, many boats were quarantined and there are recorded reports of rampant drinking among the sailors, with the aim of trying to keep cholera away.

At the time, many believed that brandy was the only thing that could keep the infection away. Therefore, it was drunk without any measure. Once the priest was so drunk that he could not stand up and hold the funeral.

In September 1853, 34-year-old Anders Persson Ågren died of cholera, and during the next month cholera claimed another 24 victims in Västanfors. Several infirmaries were established in the parish and the medical staff managed to save several lives when, after a while, they understood how to treat the disease.

Carl Åkerberg.

It was strictly forbidden to bury people who died of cholera in ordinary cemeteries. Special pallbearers were appointed in Västanfors. Since it was difficult to get volunteers for these tasks, the Parish Assembly appointed some poor women and old soldiers to carry the simple wooden coffins. They could not refuse the assignment.

When vicar Seseman, shaking with terror, was about to throw the three shovelfuls of earth over the coffin, he stood as far away from the grave as he could. It was in Skeppmora and in the grave lay the first person in the parish to die of cholera.

Skeppmora is located where the settlement ends in the Sundbyberg area and there is one of Fagersta’s three cholera cemeteries. The others are in Onsjö and Semla.

The burial site in Sundbyberg became the largest. There are at least eleven people in the ground. Seven were buried in Semla, five in Onsjö and two were laid to rest elsewhere. It is unclear where the additional at least five people who died of cholera in Västanfors parish in the next few years were buried.

Cholera cemeteries grew again and eventually fell into oblivion. Only in 1924 did some members of the church council start talking about enclosures they had seen in the woods when they were children.

It was very difficult to find the completely unkempt grave sites out in the dense forest terrain. But in 1927, the local researcher Carl Åkerberg, whose thorough historical work forms the basis of part of this article, together with the churchwardens Jakob Jakobsson and H. Rabenius, after a long and patient search, had found all three.

The cemetery is within the plague area, which is forbidden to enter.

The church council arranged for them to be equipped and fenced with two inch thick steel wire from Fagersta mill. In each cemetery, a memorial stone with an inscription was erected.

In 1933 they were inaugurated with the names of the buried being read out, hymns being sung and wreaths being laid from the congregation.

But during the war years they were again forgotten. It was only in the 1970s that they came up again. Västanfors church council chairman Folke Thorn then took the initiative to equip them once again.

Carl Åkerberg, who dedicated his life to researching the history of his home town, was sure that the following people are buried in the cholera cemeteries in Fagersta:

In Sundbyberg: Anders Persson Ågren, who was 34 years old when he died of cholera, Johan Springfelt, 54 years old, Johan Dahlström, 18 years old, Gudmund Gudmundsson, 32 years old, Anders Gustaf Andersson, 32 years old, Jan Nilsson-Scherp, 36 years old, Karl Gustaf Gäfvert, 33 years, Maja-Stina Andersdotter, 37 years, Jan Erik Frisk, 44 years, Anna Bergstedt, 44 years, Stina Berggren, 52 years.

In Semla: Erik Gustaf Gäfvert, 11 years, Jan Erik Söderström, 31 years, Sara Ersdotter, 74 years, Anders Gäfvert, 48 years, Helena Erika Meijer, 8 years, Karl August Holst, 10 years, Jan Fredrik Gäfvert, 41 years.

In Onsjö: Anders Vestholm, 47 years old, Anna Stina Andersdotter, 49 years old, Anna Persdotter, 56 years old, a two-year-old son of Per Larsson, and Jan Erik Vesterlund, 33 years old.

Ola Wahlsten

Sources: Carl Åkerberg’s and Ragnar Wahlfeldt’s notes.

