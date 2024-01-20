‘Carl Hoefkens top candidate at very surprising club’

#Carl #Hoefkens #top #candidate #surprising #club

Carl Hoefkens was fired from Standard on December 31, 2023. He paid the price for the club’s poor results. A month later, the Belgian trainer may be able to start working abroad again.

Zamalek wants Hoefkens

According to The last hour Carl Hoefkens is talking to Zamalek. The Egyptian top club has three trainers on the shortlist and Hoefkens is one of those three candidates. Zamalek is a huge club. It is also a club with a huge following and one of the largest clubs on the African continent.

The only question is whether such a switch is the right one at this stage of his career. Hoefkens needs stability after his coaching career did not exactly start well. After all, he was fired after just a few months at Club Brugge and Standard. That doesn’t look good on the resume.

Big risk?

Zamalek is not exactly a stable club in that area. There are hardly any trainers who have lasted more than two seasons with the Egyptians. In 2023, Zamalek had no fewer than five trainers, including interims.

Hoefkens must look for a stable working environment to really get his coaching career off to a flying start.