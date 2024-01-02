Carl Pei teases a new Nothing model; possible two launches in 2024

#Carl #Pei #teases #model #launches

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, posted a teaser recent pe Xbasically confirming that a new smartphone is about to be released. Although he didn’t specify the model, given the release of the Nothing Phone (2) last July, it’s unlikely that the Nothing Phone (3) will appear right now. Instead, rumors suggest that the first released could be Nothing Phone (2a).

The Nothing Phone (2a) is shaping up to be a more affordable alternative to the company’s flagship models. Predictions point to a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and a starting price of around 400 euros, well below the cost of the Nothing Phone (2). This model could be presented at MWC 2024, scheduled towards the end of February.

About Nothing Phone (3) the information is still unclear. What is certain is that Nothing continues to expand its portfolio, offering alternatives for different market segments. It remains to be seen how these two models will position themselves in the smartphone landscape of 2024. Don’t forget the public vote for the midrange phone of the year 2023, where you can still vote for the Nothing Phone (2).