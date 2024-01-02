Carl Pei teases a new Nothing model; possible two launches in 2024

#Carl #Pei #teases #model #launches

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, posted a teaser recent pe Xbasically confirming that a new smartphone is about to be released. Although he didn’t specify the model, given the release of the Nothing Phone (2) last July, it’s unlikely that the Nothing Phone (3) will appear right now. Instead, rumors suggest that the first released could be Nothing Phone (2a).

The Nothing Phone (2a) is shaping up to be a more affordable alternative to the company’s flagship models. Predictions point to a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and a starting price of around 400 euros, well below the cost of the Nothing Phone (2). This model could be presented at MWC 2024, scheduled towards the end of February.

About Nothing Phone (3) the information is still unclear. What is certain is that Nothing continues to expand its portfolio, offering alternatives for different market segments. It remains to be seen how these two models will position themselves in the smartphone landscape of 2024. Don’t forget the public vote for the midrange phone of the year 2023, where you can still vote for the Nothing Phone (2).

Also Read:  The twenty most difficult games of 2003. Choose the best one

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Exercise routines to start the new year
Exercise routines to start the new year
Posted on
Egypt targets $12 billion in foreign direct investments
Egypt targets $12 billion in foreign direct investments
Posted on
New solar parks in perspective
New solar parks in perspective
Posted on
Poland has deployed F-16 fighter jets on the border with Ukraine to destroy the bases
Poland has deployed F-16 fighter jets on the border with Ukraine to destroy the bases
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News