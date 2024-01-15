Carles Falcón, Spanish driver, dies after accident in the 2024 Dakar Rally

#Carles #Falcón #Spanish #driver #dies #accident #Dakar #Rally

Carles Falcóna 45-year-old Catalan pilot who suffered a accident while competing in the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally, he died today due to injuries caused by his fall, which occurred in the second stage.

“The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident are irreversible. “She has left us,” the team reported. TwinTrail it’s a statement.

“Carlos was a smiling person, always active, who He passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles.. He has left us doing something that was his dream, running the Dakar. She was enjoying herself, she was happy on the motorcycle. We must remember him for his smile and the happiness he generated in everyone.“, they add.

Serious fall in the second stage

Misfortune came in second stage when, after a fall in a fast section at the end of the special, Falcón suffered a strong impact to the head which caused him a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Alexandre Azinhais was the first pilot to reach his position, detected that he had no pulse and performed resuscitation maneuvers for 15 minutes while the doctors arrived. The doctors managed to revive him and transfer him to a hospital where the procedures were performed. first tests and an initial diagnosis was offered: edema cerebral (for which the coma was induced) and fracture in the C2 vertebra which required urgent intervention. His status was then declared as grave.

The diagnosis was later expanded with new fractures in the ribs, clavicle and wrist. Her condition was serious and the intervention for the vertebral fracture was postponed since the cerebral edema prevented it.

Three days ago, The doctors at the Riyadh hospital authorized Falcón’s transfer to Spainalready in critical condition, where new checkupsuntil today the sad news of his death was announced.

He left his profession for his passion

Carles Falcón was professional computer scientistbut he embarked on a life project guided by his passion for motorcycles. From there the company was born TwinTrailwhich he founded with his teammate Isaac Feliuwho accompanied him in this his second Dakar.

They had precisely returned to the Saudi race after a Feliú’s first traumatic experiencewho also suffered a severe fall that resulted in a brain injury that also left him in a coma for a few weeksalthough he was finally able to recover and resume the project of completing the Dakar Rally.

The CSD reaction

After learning the sad news, the Higher Sports Council He has sent his condolences to Falcón’s family, colleagues and friends. The institution he presides Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribe He stressed that he accompanies “his team and all his colleagues in this edition of the Dakar Rally in pain.”