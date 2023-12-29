Carlo Ancelotti will remain Real Madrid’s coach until 2026, what now for Brazil?

Brazil has been pulling on Carlo Ancelotti’s sleeve for some time now. In July it was announced that he would respect his contract in Spain and would start as national coach of the Seleçao at the Copa America in the US in June 2024.

That is what Brazilian federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said. In the meantime, Fernando Diniz, also coach of Fluminense, does the honors.

But today there was a new episode in the soap and the Brazilian dream seems to have been definitively ruined: Real announced an agreement with Ancelotti to extend their partnership for 2 years. The Italian arrived in Madrid in 2021 as Zinedine Zidane’s successor.

In his first season he won the Spanish title and the Champions League, last season he won the Copa del Rey. It is Ancelotti’s second spell at Real after a spell from 2013 to 2015, with varying degrees of success.

During his career, the acclaimed coach also worked for Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Milan, Juventus, Parma and Reggiana. Real took him away from Everton.

After 18 match days, Real, together with revelation Girona, lead the Spanish League with 45 points. In the 1/8th finals of the Champions League, Ancelotti and co. RB Leipzig next spring.

Thibaut Courtois has been out of action at Real since last summer with a serious knee injury. Eden Hazard has retired after Ancelotti gave him few playing opportunities.

