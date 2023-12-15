Carlo Boszhard in shock by participant The masked singer | TV

#Carlo #Boszhard #shock #participant #masked #singer

Spoiler alert – Carlo Boszhard was perplexed when the participant the buffalo in The Masked Singer had to reveal himself on Friday evening. He is actually a very good acquaintance of Carlo…

Panel members Loretta, Gerard Joling, Buddy Vedder, Carlo and Monica Geuze are all wrong in their guess. They suggested that it might be Ben Cramer or Dries Roelvink who was disguised as the buffalo.

Nothing turns out to be further from the truth when the buffalo has to reveal itself. It is Carlo’s brother, Ron. When he saw the video in which Ron explains the hints, Carlo was stunned. “I’m going to hear this every year. My father and mother hate me,” said Carlo. In any case, Ron enjoyed his participation in the program. “One of the nicest things I’ve ever done.”

Text continues below the photo.

© RTL

Many viewers also did not notice that it was the Zappsport presenter.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.