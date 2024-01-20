Carlos Alcaraz v Juncheng Shang, Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek v Linda Noskova, Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time

#Carlos #Alcaraz #Juncheng #Shang #Jelena #Ostapenko #Victoria #Azarenka #Iga #Swiatek #Linda #Noskova #Felix #AugerAliassime #Daniil #Medvedev #results #draw #schedule #tickets #odds #start #time

Jelena Dokic arrives at the Melbourne Park studio mid-morning, midweek, in a billowing blue dress, hair pulled back, camera make-up done, and smiling widely. Beaming, really.

She’s in her element, having just joined The Morning Show for a chatty guest spot, then a warm radio interview with 2GB Sydney, the former player revelling in her role as a tennis commentator and personality.

Former tennis player, and now author and commentator, Jelena Dokic. Eddie Jim

She settles in now for a deep conversation on a balcony, with Rod Laver Arena looming at her back. A decade ago, when the former world No.4 retired from the game, such easy, breezy confidence would have been unthinkable. Back then, she says, her anxiety was so toxic she could barely leave her bedroom.

“If you saw me 10 years ago, you would say, ‘This is not the same person’. No way. I was someone that couldn’t look people in the eye. I couldn’t string two sentences together. Now I clearly can’t shut up,” she adds, with an eye roll and a grin. “If I can inspire someone, and give them something that they need for today, or for this week, to get them through it, then yeah, I’m the happiest person.”

.

Also Read:  FOOTBALL – NEW YORK D2

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Japan’s lunar lander has landed successfully, but solar panels do not yet generate electricity
Japan’s lunar lander has landed successfully, but solar panels do not yet generate electricity
Posted on
“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.
“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.
Posted on
Adje makes comeback with party song: ‘I already sent it to Paul’
Adje makes comeback with party song: ‘I already sent it to Paul’
Posted on
Carlos Alcaraz v Juncheng Shang, Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek v Linda Noskova, Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Carlos Alcaraz v Juncheng Shang, Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek v Linda Noskova, Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News