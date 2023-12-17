Carlos Lyra, one of the great names of bossa nova, dies

#Carlos #Lyra #great #names #bossa #nova #dies

One of the big names in bossa nova, singer and composer Carlos Lyra died in the early hours of this Saturday (16), in Rio de Janeiro. He was admitted to Hospital Unimed Barra, in the west of the city. Carlos Lyra was 90 years old. The cause of death was not reported.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of composer Carlos Lyra, this morning, unexpectedly. To everyone, we thank you for your love”, said a post on the artist’s Instagram profile.

One of Vinicius de Moraes’ main partners, Lyra is the author of compositions that helped form bossa nova, such as You and I, Most beautiful thing e My girlfriend.

Career

Carlos Eduardo Lyra Barbosa was born on May 11, 1933. He was from Rio de Janeiro from the Botafogo neighborhood, in the south zone of the city. According to Cravo Albin Dictionary of Brazilian Popular Music, started making music with a toy piano, when he was 7 years old. As a teenager, he broke his leg during a sporting activity. His recovery left him bedridden for six months. A period he took advantage of to immerse himself in one of the instruments that would be a great partner in life, the guitar.

Still in the old high school – what is now called high school – he met the composer Roberto Menescal, with whom he set up the first Guitar Academy, where names such as Marcos Valle, Edu Lobo, Nara Leão and Wanda Sá passed through.

The first song written by Lyra was When you arrive, in 1954. In 1955, he began his professional career as a musician, playing electric guitar in the Bené Nunes ensemble. He composed Maria Nobody, among other songs with his lyrics. Already in 1956, his samba Criticizing was recorded by the vocal group Os Cariocas.

Bossa nova

He joined the list of bossa nova icons, alongside partners such as Ronaldo Bôscoli, the duo Tom Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes and the interpreter João Gilberto, all represented on the album Enough of longingreleased in 1959 and which consolidated the musical style.

Carlos Lyra also worked as musical director of the Popular Culture Center of the National Student Union (UNE). It was a period in which he came into contact with popular composers such as Zé Keti, Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Elton Medeiros and João do Vale. The UNE anthem is a partnership between Lyra and Vinicius de Moraes.

He also served as musical director of National Radioholding the position until the military coup in 1964.

For four years, he lived in Mexico, where he performed alongside American saxophonist Stan Getz.

In his almost 70-year career, he released and participated in numerous albums, performed in shows inside and outside Brazil and composed music for plays and films.

Toquinho, Baden Powell and Aldir Blanc also appear on the list of partnerships. Furthermore, he performed with several big names in MPB, such as Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Chico Buarque, Leila Pinheiro and Nana Caymmi.

In 2008, he published the book Me and Bossa Novaabout the intertwined trajectories of his life and musical style.

Tributes

Lyra was married to Magda Pereira Botafogo. Upon turning 90, he received a series of honors. One of them is the release of the album Affection, which takes a tour through all the phases and styles of the composer’s work. The arrangements were made by João Donato, Marcos Valle, Jaques Morelenbaum, Antônio Adolfo and Gilson Peranzzetta.

The album features a selection of songs performed by the voices of great names in Brazilian music, such as Mart’nália, Gilberto Gil, Joyce Moreno, Ivan Lins, Caetano Veloso, Lulu Santos, Djavan, Marcos Valle, Patrícia Alvi, Fernanda Abreu, Leila Pinheiro , Wanda Sá, Paula Morelenbaum, Roberto Menescal, Edu Lobo and Mônica Salmaso.

Os shows The launch ceremony took place at the beginning of December, at Sesc Pompeia, in São Paulo.

Article expanded at 12:28 pm to add information