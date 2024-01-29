Carlos Sainz’s new Ferrari already has a name, the SF-24

#Carlos #Sainzs #Ferrari #SF24

The name of each Ferrari of F1 it was a well kept secret until the day of the presentation, but this time, in Maranello they have preferred to reveal the 2024 one in advance. The car with which Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will attempt the World Cup assault will be the SF-24, continuing with last year’s series referring to Scudería Ferrari and the current year.

The previous year was F1-75, for the brand’s anniversary, and 2019, the SF1000, for the 1,000 Grand Prix of the Maranello brand in F1, almost the only one that has contested them all since 1950. Thus the usual series repeats itself with the year of the F1 World Championship, the last one having been the SF-21.

C himselfarlos Sainz has posted the post in ‘X’ in which the name of his car is announced, while he was at the Pirelli tests in Barcelona, ​​in which today he got into an SF-23 in Montmelóto test new compounds and casings from the official F1 supplier for the future.

The presentation will take place on February 13 and a very different car is expected from the 2023 one, with a completely renewed chassis and aerodynamics, with an appearance more similar to that of Red Bull o Aston Martin from last year, without the wide and raised pontoons of these last two years. They are trying to find a new path of evolution in the suspension and aerodynamics, after having reached the top of the evolution of the old concept, according to the designer, Enrico Cardille, a little over a month ago.