Carlos Tavares avoids price cuts on trams to gain share. It would be a bloody war – Automotive

Carlos Tavares avoids price cuts on trams to gain share. “It would be a bloody war”

Stellantis will not enter into a price war on electrified models that affects the group’s ability to generate profits, the car manufacturer’s CEO said.

Stellantis will not sell electrified vehicles – hybrids or electric – losing money, as other manufacturers are doing. The guarantee was given this Friday by the CEO of the automotive group, Carlos Tavares, in a telephone conversation with journalists.

“In Europe and the USA we are making money with electrified vehicles. And it is part of our discipline to ensure that whatever we sell we are making money. Otherwise, the company will not be sustainable”, stressed the Portuguese manager.

Tavares assured that Stellantis does not plan to slow down the ambitious strategy it has outlined for electrified vehicles, which includes an investment of 50 billion euros by 2030.

The CEO of the group born from the merger of PSA with Fiat Chrysler considered that “if we just cut prices, ignoring the reality of costs, it will be a race to the bottom that will end in a bloodbath”.

Some manufacturers “will suffer losses if prices fall and if they are placed in the ‘red’, they become targets for consolidation”, he reinforced.

Tavares stressed, however, that “we can do much better. And that is not just cutting costs but also avoiding waste.”

