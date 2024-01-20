Carlos Tavares avoids price cuts on trams to gain share. It would be a bloody war – Automotive

#Carlos #Tavares #avoids #price #cuts #trams #gain #share #bloody #war #Automotive

Automotive Companies

Carlos Tavares avoids price cuts on trams to gain share. “It would be a bloody war”

Stellantis will not enter into a price war on electrified models that affects the group’s ability to generate profits, the car manufacturer’s CEO said.

Stellantis will not sell electrified vehicles – hybrids or electric – losing money, as other manufacturers are doing. The guarantee was given this Friday by the CEO of the automotive group, Carlos Tavares, in a telephone conversation with journalists.

“In Europe and the USA we are making money with electrified vehicles. And it is part of our discipline to ensure that whatever we sell we are making money. Otherwise, the company will not be sustainable”, stressed the Portuguese manager.

Tavares assured that Stellantis does not plan to slow down the ambitious strategy it has outlined for electrified vehicles, which includes an investment of 50 billion euros by 2030.

The CEO of the group born from the merger of PSA with Fiat Chrysler considered that “if we just cut prices, ignoring the reality of costs, it will be a race to the bottom that will end in a bloodbath”.

Some manufacturers “will suffer losses if prices fall and if they are placed in the ‘red’, they become targets for consolidation”, he reinforced.

Tavares stressed, however, that “we can do much better. And that is not just cutting costs but also avoiding waste.”

Here will be the recommendation

Also Read:  Here we go again: Italian pasta full of pesticides, involving two very well-known brands that we always buy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Japan’s lunar lander has landed successfully, but solar panels do not yet generate electricity
Japan’s lunar lander has landed successfully, but solar panels do not yet generate electricity
Posted on
“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.
“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.
Posted on
Adje makes comeback with party song: ‘I already sent it to Paul’
Adje makes comeback with party song: ‘I already sent it to Paul’
Posted on
Carlos Alcaraz v Juncheng Shang, Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek v Linda Noskova, Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Carlos Alcaraz v Juncheng Shang, Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek v Linda Noskova, Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News