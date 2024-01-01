Carlos Vela forgets about Liga MX and MLS to return to Europe; according to reports

One of the juiciest free agents of the winter because he still has the quality to aspire to reach a competitive team is the Mexican Carlos candlewhose contract with Los Angeles FC has expired, and given the fact that he has not yet reached an agreement, he has been in the crosshairs of several teams, including one where he had some of the best nights of his career.

According to Spanish journalist Jon Viñambres, the Mexican would be in the crosshairs of the Real society to return as a reinforcement of the Donostiarra team to play with them in the second half of the 2023-24 season, however, there would be a very important issue that could stop any illusion of seeing the left-footed player with the Basque club.

An ideal but complicated return

Yes ok Vela would arrive with the pass in his possessionthe economic offer must be so attractive that a return to LaLiga in Spain can be allowed, since, according to multiple reports, has already received very lucrative offers from several destinationsin addition to the Real society You must release one of your players; the French Mohamed Ali Cho.

“There are conversations between the Mexican player and Real Sociedad. Although the operation is very difficult, since logically it has better offers economically. The plus point; the family“, was what the Spanish journalist said through his X account (Formerly Twitter).

A tough competition

Among those interested in having the services of Carlos candle there is the Blue Cross in the Liga MXwhere they have opened several fronts to get a strong Mexican attacker, so in addition to the names of Alexis Vega y Sebastian Cordovathe left-handed player who has played in the MLS since 2018.

However, thinking about a Mexican return to the Real societywhere he played seven seasons, scored 73 goals and gave 43 assists, is something appealing to his followers, especially considering that the Mexican’s time in LAFC It has given him the necessary experience to, perhaps, better guide them to have more prominence.

