Carlos Vela says no to Chivas: ‘He prefers retirement’

#Carlos #Vela #Chivas #prefers #retirement

In the last few hours, rumors about a possible signing of Carlos candle con Chivas They have flooded social networks, generating great expectation among fans. It was speculated that the Mexican attacker, who was a free agent at the end of 2023 after failing to reach a renewal agreement with the LAFCcould join the rojiblanco team to close the winter market and form a ‘dream’ duo with ‘Chicharito Hernandez.

However, according to information provided by Fernando Cevallos on Fox Sports, Carlos Vela’s situation with Chivas or any other Liga MX team is clear: there is no chance! In a forceful statement, Cevallos denied all the rumors and stated that Vela “retires first before returning” to Mexican soccer.

Likewise, he ruled out the arrival of any other reinforcements to the team, stating that Chivas has closed the transfer issue with the incorporation of Javier Hernández.

With the signings of Cade Cowell and Chicharito Hernández, the Rebaño will face Clausura 2024 with a reinforced team, seeking to improve its performance after a difficult start.

