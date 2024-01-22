Carlos Zambrano participated in a wedding and was encouraged to dance huayno | VIDEO | Lima Alliance | SPORTS

Carlos Zambrano’s football future in 2024 has not yet been defined; However, these days the ‘Kaiser’ is having a great time. Or at least that can be deduced, based on a video in which he appears at a wedding and in which you can see that he even dared to dance a huaynito.

TROME | Carlos Zambrano in a marriage (TikTok)

This is a video that went viral on TikTok in which the former Alianza Lima and Boca Juniors defender is seen very happy in a wedding.

Well, it would be the wedding of his children’s nanny, held in the Pachacutec area, in the Ventanilla district, Callao region.

Let us remember that Carlos Zambrano is currently without a team. The tough defender maintains a contract with Alianza Lima; but the intimate painting does not have it in its plans for 2024.

On her social networks, Zambrano’s wife stated that the nana made them participate in the ‘Palpa’ tradition.

“Congratulations Irmita. Very happy to have been able to share with you. Despite the short time we were able to stay, we thank you for letting us know about those beautiful traditions that we were able to see yesterday, may you be immensely happy! “She wrote on her social networks.

Carlos Zambrano’s wife shared a message for her nana’s wedding. (Instagram)

Carlos Zambrano would no longer go to Lanús in Argentina

And while Carlos Zambrano participates in a wedding, it was learned from Argentina that the defender would no longer go to Lanús, because he would not agree, despite the fact that the board of Alianza Lima and the Río de la Plata club had everything agreed.

