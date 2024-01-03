Carlsen defends world chess champion title in rapid game; Gunina wins for women

#Carlsen #defends #world #chess #champion #title #rapid #game #Gunina #wins #women

In the “Open” tournament, Carlsen collected 16 points in 21 rounds, celebrating 12 victories and losing once, losing to the Frenchman Maxim Vachier-Lagrave with the black pieces.

Since 2006, Carlsen has become the world champion in fast game for the seventh time, defending the title won last year in Astana.

The second and third places were won by chess players competing under the FIDE flag. Daniils Dubovs, who took third place at the world championship in 2016, finished second with 15.5 points. He celebrated 11 victories and experienced a loss in a fight with compatriot Jana Nepomniaschia.

Vladislavs Artemjevs finished third with 15 points, winning a medal for the first time in this competition. He celebrated 11 victories, starting the tournament with six successes, but suffered losses in two games.

The fourth place was taken by Vachier-Lagrave with 14.5 points, while four other chess players collected 14 points each, with Nepomniashchy finishing in fifth place and Levon Aronian, the Armenian chess player representing the USA, in seventh place.

206 chess players started.

For women, Gunina collected 14 points in 17 rounds in the competition of 118 athletes. She started the tournament with seven wins, ending the tournament with 12 wins and one loss to bronze medalist Zhu Jiner of China.

Russia-born Aleksandra Kosteniuk, representing Switzerland, finished second with 13.5 points, who also won 12 games, but lost to the champion and world rapid chess champion Anastasia Bodnaruk, who competes under the FIDE flag.

Third with 12.5 points was Zhu, who also celebrated 12 wins but suffered four losses.

Last year’s winner, Bibisar Asaubaeva of Kazakhstan, took sixth place with 11 points.

Gunina became the champion for the second time, winning medals at the world championship in speed skating three more times, Kostenuk was second in 2021, but it is Zhu’s first medal in this competition.

Latvian chess players did not compete in the competition.

In 1988, in the Canadian city of St. John, the winner of the first unofficial world championship in the speed game was Mihail Tahl from Riga.