Carlsen defends world chess champion title in rapid game; Gunina wins for women

#Carlsen #defends #world #chess #champion #title #rapid #game #Gunina #wins #women

In the “Open” tournament, Carlsen collected 16 points in 21 rounds, celebrating 12 victories and losing once, losing to the Frenchman Maxim Vachier-Lagrave with the black pieces.

Since 2006, Carlsen has become the world champion in fast game for the seventh time, defending the title won last year in Astana.

The second and third places were won by chess players competing under the FIDE flag. Daniils Dubovs, who took third place at the world championship in 2016, finished second with 15.5 points. He celebrated 11 victories and experienced a loss in a fight with compatriot Jana Nepomniaschia.

Vladislavs Artemjevs finished third with 15 points, winning a medal for the first time in this competition. He celebrated 11 victories, starting the tournament with six successes, but suffered losses in two games.

The fourth place was taken by Vachier-Lagrave with 14.5 points, while four other chess players collected 14 points each, with Nepomniashchy finishing in fifth place and Levon Aronian, the Armenian chess player representing the USA, in seventh place.

206 chess players started.

For women, Gunina collected 14 points in 17 rounds in the competition of 118 athletes. She started the tournament with seven wins, ending the tournament with 12 wins and one loss to bronze medalist Zhu Jiner of China.

Russia-born Aleksandra Kosteniuk, representing Switzerland, finished second with 13.5 points, who also won 12 games, but lost to the champion and world rapid chess champion Anastasia Bodnaruk, who competes under the FIDE flag.

Also Read:  Lionel Messi has made his choice, and it will be in the United States!

Third with 12.5 points was Zhu, who also celebrated 12 wins but suffered four losses.

Last year’s winner, Bibisar Asaubaeva of Kazakhstan, took sixth place with 11 points.

Gunina became the champion for the second time, winning medals at the world championship in speed skating three more times, Kostenuk was second in 2021, but it is Zhu’s first medal in this competition.

It has already been reported that at the World Rapid Chess Championship held in Samarkand in the “Open” tournament, Karlsen celebrated his victory, defending the champion title, while Anastasija Bodnaruk, competing under the FIDE flag, became the winner of the women’s competition.

Latvian chess players did not compete in the competition.

In 1988, in the Canadian city of St. John, the winner of the first unofficial world championship in the speed game was Mihail Tahl from Riga.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
Posted on
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Posted on
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Posted on
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News