Carmen Valero, first Spanish Olympic athlete, in critical condition

#Carmen #Valero #Spanish #Olympic #athlete #critical #condition

Carmen Valero (68 years old), one of the pioneers of Spanish sport and athletics, is in critical condition. She suffered a stroke before the end of the year. After being in a coma for several days, she was disconnected yesterday, but her heart continues to beat, she reports. Royal Spanish Athletics Federation on his social network account X, formerly Twitter. Carmen Valero was a woman and an athlete advanced at her time. She started in athletics with the coach Joseph Molins in 1969 in the Sabadell Athletic Youth -died last March- and had a spectacular career.

She was Spanish Youth Champion (1970, 1971), won eight Spanish Championships in the senior category, 15 Spanish Track Championships and was the Spanish record holder in the 800, 1500 and 3,000 meters.

She was an athlete who triumphed inside and outside our borders, but Valero will always go down in history for being the first Spanish woman to participate in some Olympic Games (Montreal 1976) at only 21 years old –in which he ran the 800 and 1,500 tests, in addition to having achieved two world cross country titles in Chepstown (Great Britain) 1976 y Dusseldorf (Alemania) 1977-, becoming the first Spanish athlete to become world champion.

He also participated in the European Championships from 1974 and 1978 and after retiring from high competition she was a director of the Spanish Athletics Federationoy vice president of Sabadell Swimming Club.

Her contribution to women’s sport and athletics was so important, especially in Spain, at a time when women did not have it easy to prosper beyond the vital space for which they seemed destined, that International Athletics Federation recognized the winner of great races, such as the Jean Bouin (1986)the best Spanish athlete of the 20th century.

Passionate about athletics since childhood

His passion for sports was a constant since he took his first steps. When she was little and lived in Cerdanyola Her father put bells on her ankle to keep her under control and hear where she was going in her constant races with the boys, with whom she bet marbles and with whom she usually won so, in the end, they left her alone, she herself recalled. in an interview granted to the EFE Agency.

His beginnings in athletics were not easy and he had to break many barriers. “I ran down the street with fellow athletes and when they insulted me, they were the ones who defended me,” she recalled, surprised, since her own father did not put any obstacles in her ability to run in shorts.

The little respect towards women was evident the year he won his first World Cup, in 1976, and when the previous year she had already been third. The manager on duty told the participating athletes that they were “big-assed and busty,” and assumed that they had no chance of doing anything important. Carmen did not forget these words and with only 20 years before reaching the finish line and seeing that she had a great advantage over the second classified, she approached where the manager was, put her arms on her hips and told him: “So big asses and busty the Spanish ones, right?”, when he was telling her: “Very good, Carmen, champion,” she recalled in an interview with Agencia EFE.

