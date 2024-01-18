Caroline van der Plas applies body lotion to her hair

#Caroline #van #der #Plas #applies #body #lotion #hair

Caroline van der Plas with a cigarette butt in one hand and her phone in the other: it is one of the recurring images in the two-part documentary Caroline. In this series, Jaïr Ferwerda follows the BBB leader in the run-up to the House of Representatives elections. Another constant: Van der Plas is tired. “I’m done,” she sighs after yet another long day.

The Netherlands has a modest tradition of films about political campaigns. These often turn out badly for the protagonist, such as De Wouter tapes (about the disappointing campaign of Wouter Bos in 2006) and Tussen peaken en gadien (about the even more disappointing campaign of Emile Roemer in 2012). And the last parliamentary elections were also not the success the BBB had hoped for. It makes Ferwerda’s film interesting in advance: where did it go wrong?

It’s all about imaging



The campaign does not look particularly well thought out or professional. Moreover, Van der Plas never gives the impression of having the slightest interest in the substantive side of politics. Everything revolves around the image in ‘the media,’ with an almost obsessive focus on what is said about her in Today Inside.

Ferwerda shows Van der Plas as a person of flesh and blood: sweet when she is with her mother, sad and angry when her old divorce is stirred up and nervous before a broadcast of Nieuwsuur. And lonely when, after a dramatic parliamentary debate, she misses her deceased husband. The images of how she stuffs her phone into her bra before the HJ School reading are beautiful, or how she applies body lotion to her hair (‘that smells so good’). But what she wants with this country: no idea.

