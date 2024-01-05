Carrefour removes PepsiCo brands from its shelves

#Carrefour #removes #PepsiCo #brands #shelves

The French mega supermarket Carrefour is immediately removing PepsiCo products from the shelves in various countries because it considers them too expensive. This is reported by the news agency. PepsiCo is known for its soft drinks Pepsi and 7up and its chip brands Lays and Doritos.

The fact that Carrefour no longer sells PepsiCo products is a new chapter in the ever-increasing prices. Carrefour is sending a clear signal: this far and no further. Once supplies run out, they will no longer be replenished. From that moment on, Carrefour customers eagerly looking for a bottle of Pepsi may encounter the crystal clear message: this product is no longer sold, “due to the unreasonable price increase.”

Litter

Carrefour is not the first chain to make this rigorous decision. Over the past year, several supermarkets in Belgium and Germany had stopped placing orders with major food or soft drink manufacturers. Carrefour says it is doing this because it wants to protect customers.

This sounds incredibly noble, but it is half the story: supermarket chains are exploiting the situation to give themselves a strong position when they do come back to the negotiating table with the company they are in conflict with. They can then try to demand lower purchasing prices.

This is the second major setback for PepsiCo in a few months. Last November, the state of New York took the company to court, because it believes that it pollutes the environment and endangers public health with its plastic bottles, caps and packaging. New York holds PepsiCo responsible for, among other things, litter on the streets.

Carrefour has approximately 12,000 stores worldwide. Most supermarkets are located in Europe. Carrefour supermarkets can also be found in Morocco and Turkey, among others. (NRC/)

Share Email the editor