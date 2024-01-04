Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike

#Carrefour #sell #PepsiCo #goods #price #hike

Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo products because they have become too expensive. It concerns goods such as Pepsi, Lay’s chips and 7up, reported.

From this week, the shelves that should carry PepsiCo products in Carrefour stores in France will be marked with a note saying “We no longer sell this brand due to an unacceptable price increase”. This is according to a spokesperson for the French retailer.

It is unclear whether PepsiCo products already on Carrefour’s shelves will be pulled from the chain’s retail network.

In October, PepsiCo said it planned “moderate” price increases this year because demand held up despite the increases, prompting it to raise its 2023 profit forecast for the third time in a row.

Last year, grocery retailers in countries such as Germany and Belgium announced they had suspended orders from consumer goods companies because of rising prices.

Carrefour has been one of the most consistent retailers when it comes to standing up to the big consumer products and food companies on price.

Last year it launched a campaign that featured warning labels on products that had shrunk in weight and cost more.

In an effort to reduce inflation, the French government asked retailers and suppliers to end annual price negotiations in January, two months earlier than usual.