Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike

#Carrefour #sell #PepsiCo #goods #price #hike

Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo products because they have become too expensive. It concerns goods such as Pepsi, Lay’s chips and 7up, reported.

From this week, the shelves that should carry PepsiCo products in Carrefour stores in France will be marked with a note saying “We no longer sell this brand due to an unacceptable price increase”. This is according to a spokesperson for the French retailer.

It is unclear whether PepsiCo products already on Carrefour’s shelves will be pulled from the chain’s retail network.

In October, PepsiCo said it planned “moderate” price increases this year because demand held up despite the increases, prompting it to raise its 2023 profit forecast for the third time in a row.

Last year, grocery retailers in countries such as Germany and Belgium announced they had suspended orders from consumer goods companies because of rising prices.

Carrefour is opening 25 stores in Bulgaria in 2024, the first by March

The French chain enters a new format for the Bulgarian market

Carrefour has been one of the most consistent retailers when it comes to standing up to the big consumer products and food companies on price.

Last year it launched a campaign that featured warning labels on products that had shrunk in weight and cost more.

In an effort to reduce inflation, the French government asked retailers and suppliers to end annual price negotiations in January, two months earlier than usual.

Also Read:  Fiat, farewell to the beloved model: orders by the end of January 2024 | The myth disappears

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Domestic violence: A mother cries from the heart on Facebook
Domestic violence: A mother cries from the heart on Facebook
Posted on
After the war, the Palestinians control Gaza
After the war, the Palestinians control Gaza
Posted on
Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike
Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike
Posted on
Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024
Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News