Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made

The fact that such signs appeared in stores in place of empty shelves is proven not only by photos. The spokesman for the French chain confirmed that this was a planned action by Carrefour. The action of posting the messages, as well as their content, indicate that Carrefour does not intend to give up on Pepsi and is using heavy weapons in the price dispute.

The bone of contention turned out to be the issue of the higher price for the products of the American company. Since October 2023, PepsiCo has informed that it plans to increase the prices of its products from 2024. Increasing them by 7%. was supposed to be a proposal made to Carrefour in France by PepsiCo, according to French media, although the chain itself did not reveal the amount of the increase. Carrefour categorically did not agree with the price increase, and according to the content of the messages that replaced PepsiCo products, the chain officially considers the increase to be “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, PepsiCo products disappear not only from Carrefour’s stationary stores, but also from the chain’s website. Sometimes, however, it is still possible to purchase products of the American concern in individual stores, but this is due to the fact that some stores still have products from the PepsiCo portfolio in stock.

– The negotiations with PepsiCo were, to put it mildly, complicated. We intend to reduce prices this year in line with global trends, but instead PepsiCo demands price increases, confirms an employee of the Carrefour chain in France, quoted by the Financial Times.

The industry portal Commercial News indicates that the past year has already been marked by disputes between retailers and producers regarding price increases of their goods. Last year, Carrefour placed warning signs next to PepsiCo’s Lipton iced tea, warning that it had been downsized (reducing the volume of the packaging) without changing prices, i.e. a de facto hidden price increase. Viennetta biscuits produced by Unilever suffered a similar fate in the same chain.

In Belgium and Germany, there were also reports of retailers suspending orders for popular brands due to product price increases. Also in Poland, one of the popular sales chains was in a dispute with PepsiCo. In June, Biznes Interia reported that Biedronka had withdrawn Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Lipton drinks from the shelves, as well as Lay’s chips. Also then, the bone of contention was the rising prices of the manufacturer’s products.

Will the campaign to withdraw PepsiCo products from the Carrefour chain also cover the Polish branch? It is not known because Carrefour has not commented on this matter yet. PepsiCo is also silent on the matter.

