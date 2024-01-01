Cars, all the news for 2024

#Cars #news

Now you can set your watches: like every year on New Year’s Eve, here is the mega-gallery of the models released in the twelve months that await us. So? What does this 2024 car look like? You will find out in detail in a couple of days (mark the box for Wednesday 3rd in your calendar), when the January issue of Quattroruote will be released on newsstands, with the attachment QNews 2024 and all its renderings of the proposals on the launch pad.

Busy calendar. With today’s roundup (and the Top 10 that we already anticipated a couple of days ago), you can start to get a good idea of ​​what significant things we will see (as a presentation) and be able to buy (as I arrive at the dealership) in the year just started. And the calendar is very, very busy.

From the Panda to the Ferrari (with everything in between). Just to line up some big shots, we’ll just tell you that both the Fiat Panda and the Ferrari are expected during 2024 with the front V12 which will take the place of the 812 Superfast: the two extremes of the automotive spectrum in the collective imagination, practically . With everything in between ranging from the Alfa Romeo Milano to the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, passing through a plethora of proposals that we are not going to list here so as not to spoil the gallery. So we’ll stop here: good vision and happy 2024 to everyone.