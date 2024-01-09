Casa Pia thrashes Moreira de Cónegos and puts an end to Moreirense’s unbeaten streak

#Casa #Pia #thrashes #Moreira #Cónegos #puts #Moreirenses #unbeaten #streak

On Monday night, Casa Pia went to Moreira de Cónegos to beat Moreirense by a clear 4-1, in the match that ended the 16th round of the Primeira Liga 23/24, the penultimate of the first round.

Against the surprising 6th placed team, who had not lost in the competition for ten games, since September 17th, when they were defeated 3-0 in the visit to Alvalade, Casa Pia even started to find themselves at a disadvantage. In the 14th minute, Matheus Aiás put the home team in front, after an excellent cross from Camacho.

However, the response from visitors was immediate and categorical. Japanese Soma equalized after just four minutes, with a great shot from outside the area, which was deflected. And in the 26th minute there was a somersault on the scoreboard. Neto’s low pass, Clayton simulates it and the ball reaches Felippe Cardoso, who in the face of Kewin Silva shoots to make it 2-1.

The 3-1 came just before the break. Free kick from Tiago Dias and João Nunes in the heights, heading accurately into the back of the net from Kewin Silva’s goal. Moreirense tried to react, created some opportunities, but the one who scored again, in the 56th minute, was Casa Pia, settling the matter. Felippe Cardoso scored twice, anticipating Marcelo and shooting with his right foot from the edge of the area.

With the triumph, Casa Pia rose to 8th place, with 19 points, equal to Famalicão, 9th. Moreirense, which had only lost to Sporting, FC Porto and Braga, suffered the heaviest defeat of the season and saw a run of 10 games without losing in the championship come to an end. It still remains in 6th place, with 26 points, four behind Vitória de Guimarães, 5th.