Casablanca: Mhidia sets up an elite committee to finalize the royal projects | Consonews

Upon his arrival in Casablanca, the new wali formed a team of experts to intensify efforts on several fronts, focusing on overdue projects. According to the Assabah newspaper, this select committee, made up of seven senior executives, all engineers like the wali himself, works actively on three main axes, examining all current projects. The daily Assabah reports in its weekend edition of December 30 and 31 that this elite team constitutes the backbone of the action program in the prefectures, provinces and communes of the region, with particular emphasis on the 16 districts of Casablanca, where many projects launched in 2014 by the Sovereign have still not been finalized. The standing committee, as described in the newspaper, works on three major fronts. First of all, it is dedicated to the elimination of anarchic activities and the liberation of public space, with particular emphasis on the old medina. The second front involves the verification and precision of the specifications of the public contracts currently being launched. Finally, the third crucial front concerns the completion of the royal projects that are still unfinished and facing difficulties. According to Assabah, the wali has an exhaustive list of royal projects launched in 2014 as part of the Casablanca development program (2015-2020), with emphasis on unfinished projects. The new wali’s work team is working to mobilize the necessary resources and create conditions conducive to correcting the execution of the 14 framework agreements, signed during the ceremony at the Royal Palace of Casablanca on September 26, 2014, representing a total cost of 33.6 billion dirhams. The Casablanca urban development program encountered various obstacles, Assabah underlines, mainly linked to the project execution schedule and the late release of funds. The newspaper also mentions technical, administrative and social problems which led to delays in the completion of the projects. However, in recent weeks, a change of pace has been observed. Upon his arrival, Mohamed Mhidia set a new agenda to complete the pending projects, involving all stakeholders, in particular the SDLs and the companies awarded public contracts.