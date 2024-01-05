Casablanca-Settat: Four industrial zones will be created

#CasablancaSettat #industrial #zones #created

A framework agreement for the development of industrial zones in the Casablanca-Settat region was signed on Friday in Casablanca, with as partners the Council of the Casablanca-Settat region, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce , the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the wilaya of the Casablanca-Settat region. It aims to develop industrial zones in the Casablanca-Settat region, as part of the implementation of the Casablanca-Settat Regional Development Plan 2022-2027.

The said agreement, signed by Ryad Mezzour, the wali of the Casablanca-Settat region, Mohamed Mhidia and the president of the region’s council, Abdellatif Maâzouz, sets as objectives the improvement of the territorial offer of the region, the attraction of investment that creates added value, the creation of qualified and sustainable jobs and the development of industrial zones and local activity zones.

On the menu, the creation of four industrial zones, namely the Laghdira industrial zone in the province of El Jadida on 257 ha, the Had Soualem industrial zone in the province of Berrechid on 78 ha, the Fiaset industrial zone in the Mzamza commune ( province of Settat) on 52 ha and the Arrachad proximity activity zone in the commune Mjjatia Oulad Taleb (Province of Médiouna) on 4 ha.

On this occasion, the Minister of Industry and Commerce affirmed that this partnership aims to strengthen the infrastructure dedicated to investment in the industrial sector, thus contributing to strengthening the positioning of the Casablanca-Settat region.

The minister added that Casablanca-Settat is at the forefront of the national scene in terms of industrial development, industrial innovation and job creation.

He also highlighted the leading position of this region in the qualification of skills necessary for the development of national industry, stressing that the Casablanca-Settat region has all the assets to accommodate the majority of sectors. industrial.

For Abdellatif Maâzouz, this framework agreement is part of the vision of HM King Mohammed VI in favor of the development of an industry with added value, sustainable and capable of creating employment opportunities. He further noted that this agreement will make it possible to implement one of the main pillars of the Casablanca-Settat Regional Development Plan.