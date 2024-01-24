Casablanca wholesale market: further drop in tomato prices, slight relaxation for meat

#Casablanca #wholesale #market #drop #tomato #prices #slight #relaxation #meat

Vegetables, essential products in consumers’ baskets, experienced moderate fluctuations. Tomatoes, for example, saw their price drop, from 2-3.50 DH/kg to 1.50-3.50 DH/kg.

Carrots recorded a slight increase, going from 1.50-2.70 DH/kg to 1.50-3.50 DH/kg.

Fruits: stability or slight increases

On the fruit side, an upward trend was evident for certain products. Strawberries, for example, have seen their price increase, from 8-15 DH/kg to 10-15 DH/kg.

Other products such as local oranges and bananas have kept their prices stable.

Meats: slight decline

For meats, a slight decline was recorded. The price of sheep fell from 98-100 DH/kg to 95-96 DH/kg. Cattle also experienced a drop, going from 73-75 DH/kg to 72-74 DH/kg.

