Cases in which circumcision of male newborns must be delayed.. Professor of Pediatric Surgery explains

#Cases #circumcision #male #newborns #delayed. #Professor #Pediatric #Surgery #explains

Written by Marwa Mahmoud Elias Saturday, January 6, 2024 10:00 PM

Male circumcision is a simple operation or surgery that is performed in a relatively short time, in which the doctor removes skin tags from the penis of the male newborn. This procedure helps clean the organ and protects against the transmission of potential skin problems in this area.

Regarding male circumcision, Dr. Montaser Al-Ketbi, Professor of Pediatric Surgery at Kasr Al-Aini, explained that circumcision is a surgery that all male newborns can perform immediately after birth, to increase the chances of rapid healing of the wound, or to postpone it a little, according to the medical condition and the vision of the specialist doctor.

The appropriate timing for male circumcision is determined by the doctor following the case, according to his general condition and the exclusion of any problems that may postpone this surgery, which is determined by the doctor through examination.

The professor of pediatric surgery continued, explaining that there are some medical problems or some emergency cases in which male circumcision can be postponed for a few days, according to what the doctor deems appropriate, and according to his follow-up of the case, and one of the most common cases is that the newborn is infected with jaundice, and the circumcision surgery can be postponed in some of those cases. Not all cases, especially if the rate of jaundice is high and persistent, which is determined by the doctor alone according to follow-up, measurement of jaundice, and the child’s general condition.

In addition to some other medical conditions, such as some defects that the newborn child suffers from in his urethra, which require a good examination, in some of these cases, but not all of them, the circumcision process can be postponed until the problem is corrected and the treatment method is determined.

The professor of pediatric surgery advised that male newborns should be presented to a specialist and that they be followed up well to determine the possibility of performing surgery at the appropriate time. No case is similar to another, as each case stands on its own.