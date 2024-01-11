Cases of conjunctivitis reported in Antananarivo

It is strongly recommended to consult a doctor in case of eye irritation.

Conjunctivitis is gradually spreading in several cities, including Antananarivo. Arrangements have been made, according to a source at the Ministry of Public Health.

That’s it. The conjunctivitis epidemic is reported in Antananarivo. Free doctors claim to have treated cases since last weekend. “Nearly six cases per day have arrived in my office since Saturday. Today, five of our patients showed symptoms of the disease. They are all adults. Most of them say they spent vacations in Mahajanga,” said Dr. Domoina Rakotonoely, doctor at a medical practice in Ambondrona, yesterday. Another doctor in the city of Antananarivo claims to have seen cases of children among his infected patients.

“We’ve had a few cases before. And today (editor’s note, yesterday), there were quite a few of them. Six, including children. These are all simple cases at the moment,” he says. A source from the Ministry of Public Health says that cases have also been reported at the level of Basic Health Centers (CSB). “Daily notification of this disease is obligatory for all CSBs throughout Madagascar,” underlines this source.

The arrival of this eye disease in Antananarivo was predictable, with numerous travelers from Mahajanga, the center of the epidemic, arriving in the capital every day. Its spread to other cities is not surprising, with the free movement of people, infected or not.

Dispositions

For an illness which is easy to treat, and which is not life-threatening, the State was in no hurry to decree a ban on movement for the sick. Until yesterday, everyone was able to take public transportation.

Health measures have just been reinforced in bus stations, with the installation of hand washing systems.

This disease would not be dangerous. The risk is self-medication which can cause a complication. “The current epidemic is conjunctivitis of viral origin, and bacterial conjunctivitis. The treatments are different for the two diseases. It is therefore strongly recommended to consult a health professional, who is able to differentiate between the two, and to give the appropriate treatments, to avoid complications,” recommends the source from the Ministry of Public Health.

This disease is preventable, with simple actions. “You should wash your hands frequently with clean water and soap, or disinfectant gel. Avoid touching your eyes and face. If a person is infected, avoid using their personal items,” advises Dr. Janny Andrianarison, physician. An official from the Ministry of Public Health indicates that measures have been taken and will be announced soon to deal with these cases of conjunctivitis in Antananarivo.

Miangalya Ralitera

