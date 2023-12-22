Cases of COVID 19 spike again in Itapecuru Mirim

#Cases #COVID #spike #Itapecuru #Mirim

Cases of COVID 19 are once again worrying the residents of Itapecuru Mirim, after increasing records of people testing positive for the disease in pharmacies and Basic Health Units (UBS), the city hall published an epidemiological bulletin with official data.

According to the document, confirmed cases totaled 72 yesterday, Wednesday (20). There were 32 active and 46 recovered, no deaths were registered by the Municipal Health Department (SEMUS). In total, statistics indicate 1,641 notifications of COVID 19, 1,563 of which were discarded, in 2023 alone.

The health secretary, Raimundo Índio do Brasil, asked for the help of the local press to expand the reach of the work to raise awareness among Itapecuruenses about the need for prevention.

“We have tests and vaccines available at UBS and Health Posts in the municipality, but a portion of the population resists vaccination for ideological reasons. An example of this is in a certain school in the municipal network at the headquarters, when positive cases were registered, where both some employees how many parents refused to be vaccinated. This hinders our work to prevent the spread of the virus”, he told the website team itapecurunoticias.com last Tuesday (19).

With the festive period at the end of the year, between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the flow of people increases considerably, especially in public places. Family get-togethers and celebrations, the workplace or among football friends, cycling, walking and even messaging app groups are perfect environments for the virus to proliferate.

Also Read:  Review article on the protein p53 as a target for new cancer therapies

It is necessary to take extra care and maintain preventive practices such as wearing a mask, applying alcohol gel and distancing, thus avoiding further damage.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
Posted on
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Posted on
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Posted on
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News