Cases of COVID 19 spike again in Itapecuru Mirim

#Cases #COVID #spike #Itapecuru #Mirim

Cases of COVID 19 are once again worrying the residents of Itapecuru Mirim, after increasing records of people testing positive for the disease in pharmacies and Basic Health Units (UBS), the city hall published an epidemiological bulletin with official data.

According to the document, confirmed cases totaled 72 yesterday, Wednesday (20). There were 32 active and 46 recovered, no deaths were registered by the Municipal Health Department (SEMUS). In total, statistics indicate 1,641 notifications of COVID 19, 1,563 of which were discarded, in 2023 alone.

The health secretary, Raimundo Índio do Brasil, asked for the help of the local press to expand the reach of the work to raise awareness among Itapecuruenses about the need for prevention.

“We have tests and vaccines available at UBS and Health Posts in the municipality, but a portion of the population resists vaccination for ideological reasons. An example of this is in a certain school in the municipal network at the headquarters, when positive cases were registered, where both some employees how many parents refused to be vaccinated. This hinders our work to prevent the spread of the virus”, he told the website team itapecurunoticias.com last Tuesday (19).

With the festive period at the end of the year, between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the flow of people increases considerably, especially in public places. Family get-togethers and celebrations, the workplace or among football friends, cycling, walking and even messaging app groups are perfect environments for the virus to proliferate.

It is necessary to take extra care and maintain preventive practices such as wearing a mask, applying alcohol gel and distancing, thus avoiding further damage.